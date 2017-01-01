GoCardless for Zuora
The best way to collect recurring payments
GoCardless works with Zuora powering Bank Debit payments for the Subscription Economy
Revolutionising Global Subscription Payments.
Reduce customer churn
Increase lifetime value with significantly lower failure rates compared to credit cards.
Transparent pricing
Process bank debit payments with competitive, scalable, transaction-based pricing.
Collect international payments
Collect payments in your customers’ currency, settled in your own currency, at the real exchange rate.
One source of truth
Real time visibility of payment process from quote to cash
Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide
HOW IT WORKS
Get a tour of how GoCardless works with Zuora
"The Zuora and GoCardless partnership means we can run everything through one integration, removing manual processes like payment reconciliation. The level of automation with Zuora’s platform coupled with the transparency of bank debit fees with GoCardless gives us the predictability and reliability we need to grow our business long-term.”
Evan Miller, Global Director of Billing and Collections, SiteMinder
Resources
Connect GoCardless to Zuora
The best way to collect recurring payments