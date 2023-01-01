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CALCULATEthe cost of churn

Finance leaders can reduce churn by 50%

Does payment failure drive your customers away? Benefit from a low failure rate, spend less time chasing overdue payments and improve cash flow with Direct Debit.

Calculate your churn cost

How much is involuntary churn costing your business?

Discover how much churn costs you, and compare it to the industry standard. How much money could you save by retaining more of your customers?

Try the churn calculator

Why pay attention to churn?

11-15% of failed payments result in unintentional churn

Up to 25x more expensive to acquire a new customer than keep an existing one

5% improvement in customer retention can increase revenue by 25%-95%

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Churn is a leaky bucket

Customer churn is complex and expensive. This infographic delves into the true cost of churn, how to reduce it and the impact of adding ACH Debit to your payments methods.

Take a look

Is your churn problem involuntary or voluntary?

Churn rate is an important indicator of the health of your business. But, it’s not just dissatisfied customers who choose to leave. Understand how you can cost-effectively reduce churn.

Read on

  • Churn is a leaky bucket

    Customer churn is complex and expensive. This infographic delves into the true cost of churn, how to reduce it and the impact of adding ACH Debit to your payments methods.

    Take a look

  • Is your churn problem involuntary or voluntary?

    Churn rate is an important indicator of the health of your business. But, it’s not just dissatisfied customers who choose to leave. Understand how you can cost-effectively reduce churn.

    Read on

How DocuSign increased Customer Lifetime Value

DocuSign needed a payment provider that was both reliable for recurring payments and preferred by customers in its key markets. Find out how they increased their customer retention with Direct Debit.

Read the story

Optimize your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn

When customer acquisition costs up to 25x more than keeping an existing one, preventing customer churn seems like a no brainer. Learn how to prevent your customers from churning unintentionally.

Read the guide

  • How DocuSign increased Customer Lifetime Value

    DocuSign needed a payment provider that was both reliable for recurring payments and preferred by customers in its key markets. Find out how they increased their customer retention with Direct Debit.

    Read the story

  • Optimize your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn

    When customer acquisition costs up to 25x more than keeping an existing one, preventing customer churn seems like a no brainer. Learn how to prevent your customers from churning unintentionally.

    Read the guide

Don’t let churn become a concern

Calculate your churn costGet in touch

Speak with our payments experts to learn how you can make sure your customers don’t leave unintentionally.

Calculate your churn costGet in touch

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Inc., 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 500, Austin, TX 78701

GoCardless Inc. (a Delaware Corporation, NMLS ID 2123932), is a FinCEN-registered money services business, registration number 31000261158426, and a licensed money transmitter in certain U.S. states.