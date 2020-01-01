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We break down the best retention strategies to build relationships with clients.
Find out how to calculate, measure, improve renewal rates for your Saas business
LTV. Churn. MRR. What else are you missing?
Our top customer retention strategies to keep customers engaged with your brand.
Churn reduction is one of the biggest challenges in Saas, here are our top tips.
For many businesses, late payments aren’t the exception, they’re the rule.
We searched for the most-asked questions about churn. Here are the answers.
If customers churn just as fast as they convert, your recurring revenue will never be able to reach its true potential. Download this guide for actionable tips on managing churn from seasoned SaaS leaders.
Australian sporting clubs have long looked to overseas sporting codes for ways in which to improve their operations and fan experiences. The UK’s Premier League is a good example of where clubs lead the way on payment strategies.
Seasoned SaaS leaders share insights and actionable tips to help Australian businesses manage and combat churn.
SaaS leaders and investors share advice and insights on churn.
As GoCardless specialises in bank to bank payments, using Direct Debit schemes around the world, you can’t use us to process card payments. In this video, Joe Robins discusses the three main reasons why this is and how this benefits out customers.
Everything US businesses need to know about identifying and combating churn.
How can Direct Debit impact the numbers you care about most? Find out as we explain the relationship between Direct Debit and three key subscription success metrics.
From reducing admin to providing a better customer experience, here are the 6 most important reasons to integrate GoCardless with your existing software.
We surveyed 1000 millennials about their billing and payment preferences – this is what they said
We surveyed 500 millennial organisation members about their preferences on payment methods, billing cycles, security and more.
6 business workouts to stretch your average membership duration and build member loyalty.
How your team can impact retention rate, average membership duration and member lifetime value.
SaaS businesses are losing 1-4% of their customers through involuntary churn
We've collected together advice on churn from some of the world’s most successful and outspoken investors and SaaS C-suite executives.
Churn definitions and benchmarks from the likes of ChartMogul, Profitwell and Recurly, as well as action steps to help you tackle voluntary and involuntary churn.
Energy billing blunders hurt supplier and customer. But miscalculation is not the same as misjudgement, so the ways to prevent errors must also differ.