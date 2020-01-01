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Retention

Retention

5 most effective client retention strategies
5 most effective client retention strategies

We break down the best retention strategies to build relationships with clients.

2 min read
Retention
How to improve subscription renewal rates
How to improve subscription renewal rates

Find out how to calculate, measure, improve renewal rates for your Saas business

2 min read
Subscription
7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2020
7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2020

LTV. Churn. MRR. What else are you missing?

4 min read
Subscription
10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty
10 Customer Retention Strategies to Boost Customer Loyalty

Our top customer retention strategies to keep customers engaged with your brand.

3 min read
Retention
How to Reduce Customer Churn
How to Reduce Customer Churn

Churn reduction is one of the biggest challenges in Saas, here are our top tips.

3 min read
Retention
How to Calculate Late Payment Interest
How to Calculate Late Payment Interest

For many businesses, late payments aren’t the exception, they’re the rule.

3 min read
Retention
Your top questions about churn answered
Your top questions about churn answered

We searched for the most-asked questions about churn. Here are the answers.

3 min read
Retention
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

If customers churn just as fast as they convert, your recurring revenue will never be able to reach its true potential. Download this guide for actionable tips on managing churn from seasoned SaaS leaders.

PDF
Retention
What can Australian sporting clubs learn from the Premier League about recurring payments?
What can Australian sporting clubs learn from the Premier League about recurring payments?

Australian sporting clubs have long looked to overseas sporting codes for ways in which to improve their operations and fan experiences. The UK’s Premier League is a good example of where clubs lead the way on payment strategies.

2 min read
Payments
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

Seasoned SaaS leaders share insights and actionable tips to help Australian businesses manage and combat churn.

PDF
Retention
The little book of churn: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors
The little book of churn: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors

SaaS leaders and investors share advice and insights on churn.

PDF
Retention
Video: Can you pay by credit or debit card through GoCardless?
Video: Can you pay by credit or debit card through GoCardless?

As GoCardless specialises in bank to bank payments, using Direct Debit schemes around the world, you can’t use us to process card payments. In this video, Joe Robins discusses the three main reasons why this is and how this benefits out customers.

1 min read
Payments
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

Everything US businesses need to know about identifying and combating churn.

PDF
Retention
How Direct Debit can drive key subscription metrics
How Direct Debit can drive key subscription metrics

How can Direct Debit impact the numbers you care about most? Find out as we explain the relationship between Direct Debit and three key subscription success metrics.

2 min read
Payments
6 reasons to integrate GoCardless with your fitness software
6 reasons to integrate GoCardless with your fitness software

From reducing admin to providing a better customer experience, here are the 6 most important reasons to integrate GoCardless with your existing software.

3 min read
Cash flow
How do millennials want to pay for exercise?
How do millennials want to pay for exercise?

We surveyed 1000 millennials about their billing and payment preferences – this is what they said

PDF
Growth
Are you putting payments at the heart of your membership experience?
Are you putting payments at the heart of your membership experience?

We surveyed 500 millennial organisation members about their preferences on payment methods, billing cycles, security and more.

4 min read
Payments
Member Retention Bootcamp: e-Guide for fitness business leaders
Member Retention Bootcamp: e-Guide for fitness business leaders

6 business workouts to stretch your average membership duration and build member loyalty.

PDF
Retention
The retention challenge for gyms
The retention challenge for gyms
1 min read
Retention
5 ways Finance & Ops teams can improve gym member retention
5 ways Finance & Ops teams can improve gym member retention

How your team can impact retention rate, average membership duration and member lifetime value.

3 min read
Retention
How to optimise your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn
How to optimise your payment strategy to prevent involuntary churn

SaaS businesses are losing 1-4% of their customers through involuntary churn

4 min read
Retention
The little churn book: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors
The little churn book: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors

We've collected together advice on churn from some of the world’s most successful and outspoken investors and SaaS C-suite executives.

PDF
Retention
Churn: a quick guide for subscription businesses
Churn: a quick guide for subscription businesses

Churn definitions and benchmarks from the likes of ChartMogul, Profitwell and Recurly, as well as action steps to help you tackle voluntary and involuntary churn.

4 min read
Retention
Energy billing errors: The cause and the cure
Energy billing errors: The cause and the cure

Energy billing blunders hurt supplier and customer. But miscalculation is not the same as misjudgement, so the ways to prevent errors must also differ.

4 min read
Retention
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