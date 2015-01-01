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What is a payment gateway? And how do you find the right one for your business?
This guide walks you through what a Bacs approved bureau is and the benefits and reasons for using one.
If you want to accept payments online, you have two main options: Credit (or Debit) Card and Direct Debit. To help you get to grips with your online payment options we've run through the main choices at a high level here.
We’ve scoured our database of more than 3 million payments to bring to you some cold, hard facts about Direct Debit. This should help you decide whether or not Direct Debit is right for you.
Online payments systems can be tough to understand. In this article, we demystify payments and recommend a range of alternative systems for those specific non-Direct Debit use cases.
Direct debit is a great way for charities to collect payments and the three main providers are GoCardless, Valldata & Rapidata.
There are three main ways you can switch your customers over to GoCardless, which option is right for you will depend on a few things including whether you were already collecting Direct Debit payments and which GoCardless product you’re using.
Bacstel-IP, Bacs approved software and the Bacs payment services website.
Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.
Merchants often ask us for help getting their customers set up to use Direct Debit, so we've put together six simple steps that you can use to help them through the process.
Direct Debit isn't only great for regular, fixed payments.
The Direct Debit Guarantee protects customers against payments made in error or fraudulently, making Direct Debit the UK's safest payment method.
A few football clubs have started offering Direct Debit as a way for fans to spread their costs and make season tickets more affordable.