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What is a Payment Gateway and how does it work?
What is a Payment Gateway and how does it work?

What is a payment gateway? And how do you find the right one for your business?

8 min read
Payments
Ibandit: simple IBAN manipulation
Ibandit: simple IBAN manipulation
1 min read
GoCardless
Bacs approved bureaus
Bacs approved bureaus

This guide walks you through what a Bacs approved bureau is and the benefits and reasons for using one.

2 min read
Bacs
Online Payment Methods: How to accept payments online
Online Payment Methods: How to accept payments online

If you want to accept payments online, you have two main options: Credit (or Debit) Card and Direct Debit. To help you get to grips with your online payment options we've run through the main choices at a high level here.

8 min read
Payments
Syncing Postgres to Elasticsearch: lessons learned
Syncing Postgres to Elasticsearch: lessons learned
4 min read
GoCardless
Failure rates, Cancellation rates and Indemnity Claims at GoCardless
Failure rates, Cancellation rates and Indemnity Claims at GoCardless

We’ve scoured our database of more than 3 million payments to bring to you some cold, hard facts about Direct Debit. This should help you decide whether or not Direct Debit is right for you.

2 min read
GoCardless
Online payment systems made simple
Online payment systems made simple

Online payments systems can be tough to understand. In this article, we demystify payments and recommend a range of alternative systems for those specific non-Direct Debit use cases.

3 min read
Payments
Christmas Opening Hours & Direct Debit Processing Over the Festive Period
Christmas Opening Hours & Direct Debit Processing Over the Festive Period
1 min read
GoCardless
SEPA Rulebook Updates: November 2015
SEPA Rulebook Updates: November 2015
2 min read
Payments
Using ES6 Modules with AngularJS 1.3
Using ES6 Modules with AngularJS 1.3
1 min read
GoCardless
Charities: which Direct Debit bureau is right for you?
Charities: which Direct Debit bureau is right for you?

Direct debit is a great way for charities to collect payments and the three main providers are GoCardless, Valldata & Rapidata.

2 min read
Direct Debit
How to move customers to GoCardless
How to move customers to GoCardless

There are three main ways you can switch your customers over to GoCardless, which option is right for you will depend on a few things including whether you were already collecting Direct Debit payments and which GoCardless product you’re using.

2 min read
GoCardless
GoCardless named a UK Future Fifty Company
GoCardless named a UK Future Fifty Company
2 min read
GoCardless
How to use Bacstel-IP
How to use Bacstel-IP

Bacstel-IP, Bacs approved software and the Bacs payment services website.

3 min read
Bacs
How to take payments from European customers
How to take payments from European customers

Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.

9 min read
Payments
How to set up customers to use Direct Debit
How to set up customers to use Direct Debit

Merchants often ask us for help getting their customers set up to use Direct Debit, so we've put together six simple steps that you can use to help them through the process.

6 min read
Payments
Introducing Logjam
Introducing Logjam
2 min read
Building APIs: lessons learned the hard way
Building APIs: lessons learned the hard way
3 min read
GoCardless
Can you use Direct Debit for variable or one-off payments?
Can you use Direct Debit for variable or one-off payments?

Direct Debit isn't only great for regular, fixed payments.

5 min read
Payments
The Direct Debit Guarantee: your rights as a customer
The Direct Debit Guarantee: your rights as a customer

The Direct Debit Guarantee protects customers against payments made in error or fraudulently, making Direct Debit the UK's safest payment method.

3 min read
Direct Debit
Introducing GoCardless Pro - the Direct Debit solution for larger organisations
Introducing GoCardless Pro - the Direct Debit solution for larger organisations
2 min read
GoCardless
Press Release: The Guardian and Funding Circle sign up for GoCardless Pro
Press Release: The Guardian and Funding Circle sign up for GoCardless Pro
2 min read
GoCardless
Football clubs: could Direct Debit increase your fanbase?
Football clubs: could Direct Debit increase your fanbase?

A few football clubs have started offering Direct Debit as a way for fans to spread their costs and make season tickets more affordable.

2 min read
Cash flow
GoCardless: now taking payments across the eurozone
GoCardless: now taking payments across the eurozone
1 min read
GoCardless

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.