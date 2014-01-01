Skip to content
More choice of payment dates within Sage

By Hiroki TakeuchiMay 20141 min read

If you’ve set specific payment terms within a Customer Record in Sage, instead of setting the payment to be collected as soon as possible, you can now choose for a customer’s account to be charged in accordance with these terms.

Once you’ve selected ‘Collect Payments’ for an invoice, you are given the option to either collect the amount in full or installments - if the former is chosen, you will now have the ability to arrange for the payment to be charged on ‘settlement date’ or ‘due date’ as well as ‘immediately’.

