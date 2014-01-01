Clearer API Documentation
By James BerryMar 20141 min read
This post relates to the Legacy GoCardless API. If you're starting a new integration, you'll need to use the new GoCardless API - for help getting started, check out our guide.
We’ve spruced up our API documentation, including clearer explanations and diagrams on payment flow and resource creation.
We’ve also added a new troubleshooting section to provide some answers for the most common API-related queries we receive.
Check out the updated docs here and see what you think. As always, if there’s anything you think is missing/incorrect, feel free to submit your own pull request on GitHub for review.
GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.