Clearer API Documentation

This post relates to the Legacy GoCardless API. If you're starting a new integration, you'll need to use the new GoCardless API - for help getting started, check out our guide.

We’ve spruced up our API documentation, including clearer explanations and diagrams on payment flow and resource creation.

We’ve also added a new troubleshooting section to provide some answers for the most common API-related queries we receive.

Check out the updated docs here and see what you think. As always, if there’s anything you think is missing/incorrect, feel free to submit your own pull request on GitHub for review.