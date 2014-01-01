Skip to content
More control over scheduled payments in Sage

By Hiroki TakeuchiMar 20141 min read

You can now cancel any upcoming/scheduled payments from within the GoCardless add-on in Sage.

You can do this by opening up the GoCardless add-on, selecting ‘Unpaid Invoices’ and double-clicking the invoice you’d like to cancel upcoming payments for. Then simply select ‘Cancel all scheduled payments’ - this will cancel all ‘Scheduled’ payments for that invoice.

