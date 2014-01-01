Partner payout breakdown

By James Berry — Mar 2014 — 1 min read

If you have a partner account, you can now view the individual payments that make up each of your payouts from the dashboard (and export a CSV of these payments for your own records) much like you can for your merchant account.

Simply click through to the individual reference to see which payments and/or refunds are included in each payout - to be emailed a CSV of these details, you just have to hit the ‘Export’ button.