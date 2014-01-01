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The GoCardless AngularJS Style Guide
The GoCardless AngularJS Style Guide
2 min read
GoCardless
Clubs and societies: Are you using the right payment method?
Clubs and societies: Are you using the right payment method?

A lot of clubs and teams are using the wrong payment method to collect their membership fees. To help you decide whether your club is using the right payment option we’ve put together a list of three quick questions for you.

3 min read
Payments
Clubs and societies: 4 simple ways to save time and do what you love
Clubs and societies: 4 simple ways to save time and do what you love

Managing a club or society is a lot of work – that’s before you even get to deciding on teams, formations or tactics. Here are our four top tips on cutting down some of this unwanted admin so you can get back to the activities you really love.

2 min read
Retention
Recurring Payment Services in 4 numbers
Recurring Payment Services in 4 numbers
1 min read
Our Definitive Guide to Recurring Payments
Our Definitive Guide to Recurring Payments
1 min read
Payments
gc-http-factory: an easier way to work with APIs in Angular
gc-http-factory: an easier way to work with APIs in Angular
1 min read
GoCardless
Late payments: 5 tips to get your customers to pay on time
Late payments: 5 tips to get your customers to pay on time

GoCardless has helped businesses in the hospitality sector like Bookatable and Zenchef. Here’s how.

3 min read
Cash flow
GoCardless Open House - Tuesday 26th August
GoCardless Open House - Tuesday 26th August
1 min read
GoCardless
New SEPA Direct Debit guidance on R-transactions
New SEPA Direct Debit guidance on R-transactions
1 min read
Landlords: Collect Rent via Direct Debit
Landlords: Collect Rent via Direct Debit

Cater better to yours and your tenants' needs with Direct Debit.

1 min read
Cash flow
Gyms, health clubs and fitness businesses: Should you be using Direct Debit?
Gyms, health clubs and fitness businesses: Should you be using Direct Debit?

Gyms and fitness businesses of all sizes are now using Direct Debit to collect membership fees.

2 min read
Retention
Australia should’ve won the 2014 World Cup (if it was based on Direct Debit use)
Australia should’ve won the 2014 World Cup (if it was based on Direct Debit use)
2 min read
GoCardless
Have you seen our amazing new How to page?
Have you seen our amazing new How to page?
GoCardless
10 reasons to start using Direct Debit today
10 reasons to start using Direct Debit today
2 min read
Direct Debit
Online payments: cleaner and more cost-efficient than cash?
Online payments: cleaner and more cost-efficient than cash?

Research released earlier this month by MasterCard and the University of Oxford has shown that, despite believing that handling cash is as unhygienic and dirty as public transport hand rails, less than 20% of us wash our hands after holding it.

1 min read
Cash flow
Getting started with the GoCardless PHP library
Getting started with the GoCardless PHP library
4 min read
GoCardless
Business: simple business date calculations in Ruby
Business: simple business date calculations in Ruby
1 min read
GoCardless wins Best Fintech Startup in Europe
GoCardless wins Best Fintech Startup in Europe
1 min read
Standing Order or Direct Debit - have you made the right choice?
Standing Order or Direct Debit - have you made the right choice?

Wondering whether it's time to switch from Standing Order to Direct Debit? Try our quick quiz to find out whether Direct Debit could be a better choice for your business.

2 min read
Payments
Direct Debit checklist - how to get started
Direct Debit checklist - how to get started

Find out how to setup Direct Debit without a provider like GoCardless

2 min read
Payments
Generate new API App Secrets
Generate new API App Secrets
1 min read
GoCardless
Should you get your own Service User Number?
Should you get your own Service User Number?

Find out when & why you should consider getting your own SUN

2 min read
Payments
Merchant of the Month: Toothpick
Merchant of the Month: Toothpick
1 min read
Accounting software integrations with GoCardless
Accounting software integrations with GoCardless
2 min read
GoCardless

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GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.