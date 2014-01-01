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A lot of clubs and teams are using the wrong payment method to collect their membership fees. To help you decide whether your club is using the right payment option we’ve put together a list of three quick questions for you.
Managing a club or society is a lot of work – that’s before you even get to deciding on teams, formations or tactics. Here are our four top tips on cutting down some of this unwanted admin so you can get back to the activities you really love.
GoCardless has helped businesses in the hospitality sector like Bookatable and Zenchef. Here’s how.
Cater better to yours and your tenants' needs with Direct Debit.
Gyms and fitness businesses of all sizes are now using Direct Debit to collect membership fees.
Research released earlier this month by MasterCard and the University of Oxford has shown that, despite believing that handling cash is as unhygienic and dirty as public transport hand rails, less than 20% of us wash our hands after holding it.
Wondering whether it's time to switch from Standing Order to Direct Debit? Try our quick quiz to find out whether Direct Debit could be a better choice for your business.
Find out how to setup Direct Debit without a provider like GoCardless
Find out when & why you should consider getting your own SUN