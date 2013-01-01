Introducing instant access to variable Direct Debit

By Matt Robinson — Apr 2013 — 1 min read

We're excited to announce our new variable Direct Debit tool. Taking recurring payments has never been easier.

We're really proud of this product - now any SME can access Direct Debit through a cutting edge online tool. GoCardless is accessible without the lengthy application process, up-front fees and transaction limits usually associated with Direct Debit -- we give you instant, free access.

For our press release, please see here.

The inspiration

GoCardless now serves more companies than any other UK Direct Debit provider, and many of our customers have taken the time to tell us exactly what they want from online Direct Debit. We listened.

Business owners told us they wanted the flexibility to bill varying amounts on an ongoing basis. So we started building it. And we kept listening -- testing this tool with hundreds of companies.

This release is the result of their generously given feedback. Thanks to them it offers the flexibility to meet the needs of any business. And we won't stop listening now. If you need it to work differently just tell us.

How it works

From the GoCardless website you can request online Direct Debit authorisation from customers in two clicks. No more paper mandates - your customer can authorise online in seconds.

Once authorised you can take one-off and recurring payments automatically. We will notify your customers by email every time a new payment is taken, but they won't have to lift a finger.

Sound like it might be a good fit for your business? Finding out for sure couldn't be easier -- you can sign-up online and try the product in under 10 minutes. There are no commitments so it's completely risk-free.

We really hope you like this product -- we built it for you!

-The GoCardless Team