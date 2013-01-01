New features in the GoCardless API

This post relates to the Legacy GoCardless API. If you're starting a new integration, you'll need to use the new GoCardless API - for help getting started, check out our guide.

Today we're extending our developer API to include three great new features: payouts, pagination & improved filtering.

Payouts

You can now query payouts in our REST API, making it possible to build features like bank reconciliation into your integration.

For each payout we'll tell you the amount, the fees charged and the reference that will appear on your bank statement.

Pagination

Using our new pagination features through the page and per_page parameters, you can cycle through your data in manageable chunks.

This is especially useful for merchants with a large number of customers or payments.

Filtering

API requests can now be filtered by a wide range of attributes. Full details are available here.

Available now

These additions have already been included in our API libraries.

If you have any questions, don't hesitate to get in touch by emailing us at help@gocardless.com.