Two awards in two days
By GoCardlessJan 20131 min read
We're flattered to have won two awards last week. GoCardless was voted "Best UK Startup" at The Europas, and "Best Web App" at TheNextWebStartup Awards.
We'd like to say thank you to everyone involved. We'll continue doing everything we can to delight you.
PS. Register your interest using GoCardless across Europe here.
