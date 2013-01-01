Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Merchant of the Month: Laundry Republic

By John KingFeb 20131 min read

It's exciting to watch startups disrupt existing industries, and Laundry Republic don't disappoint. We've chosen them as our first Merchant of the Month for 2013.

Busy professionals can't always reach the dry cleaners within working hours. Laundry Republic solve this issue by offering a 24/7 service via secure lockers and concierges in premium buildings.

What sets them apart from the crowd is their use of mobile technology and online payments to maximise efficiency.

David Lambert, CEO of Laundry Republic, explains the benefits of GoCardless:

GoCardless saves us time and money. They charge less than half what we pay our card provider, and with pre-authorizations we're in control of when we get paid. We also see far fewer failed payments and a checkout conversion rate of over 80%, which is very good. In short, it's a no-brainer for services like ours.

Direct Debit is perfect for recurring payments. Laundry Republic use our API which is ideal for merchants who want to integrate with their website.

GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

Learn moreSign Up

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.