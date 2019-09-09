Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
SEPA

The SEPA Zone: Which countries are a part of SEPA?

Rob Keating
Written by
Reviewed by

Last editedSep 20251 min read

The Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) is an initiative that includes all 27 EU member states, along with Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino, Andorra, and the United Kingdom, totaling 36 countries. The goal of SEPA is to standardize and simplify cross-border payments in euro across the region, making them as easy to process as domestic transactions. These countries either use the euro as their currency or adhere to its payment conditions.

Which countries are part of SEPA?

The SEPA zone consists of the 28 EU member states together with the four members of the European Free Trade Association (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland). Monaco Andorra, San Marino, and the Vatican City State are also part of SEPA.

guides > images > sepa-countries-map

SEPA payments are only used for euro-denominated transactions. For this reason, the percentage of customers reachable by SEPA payments varies on a country-by-country basis.

How to collect SEPA Direct Debit payments with GoCardless

1.

Create your free GoCardless account, access your user-friendly payments dashboard & connect your accounting software (if you use one).

2.

Easily set up & schedule SEPA Direct Debit payments via payment pages on your website checkout or secure payment links.

3.

From now on you'll get paid on time, every time, as GoCardless automatically collects payment on the scheduled Direct Debit collection date. Simple.

Get started in minutesLearn more

Eurozone countries

In Eurozone countries, all bank accounts that were previously reachable through a national scheme are now reachable via the SEPA payment schemes:

  • Andorra

  • Austria

  • Belgium

  • Croatia

  • Cyprus

  • Estonia

  • Finland (including Aland Islands)

  • France (including French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mayotte, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Martin (French part), Réunion and Saint Pierre and Miquelon)

  • Germany

  • Greece

  • Ireland

  • Italy

  • Latvia

  • Lithuania

  • Luxembourg

  • Malta

  • Monaco (Monaco and San Marino have bilateral agreements with the EU to use the euro as their official currency)

  • Netherlands

  • Portugal (including Azores and Madeira)

  • San Marino (Monaco and San Marino have bilateral agreements with the EU to use the euro as their official currency)

  • Slovakia

  • Slovenia

  • Spain (including Canary Islands and Ceuta en Melilla)

  • Vatican City State

Collecting payments from European customers can be complicated and expensive!

That’s why GoCardless makes it simple, affordable and hassle-free for merchants to collect SEPA payments.

Read more about the benefits of collecting SEPA payments via GoCardless

Non-Eurozone countries

In non-eurozone countries, the SEPA schemes are only used for euro-denominated payments. Reachability is only required for euro-denominated bank accounts. For payments made in the local currency, national schemes should continue to be used.

  • Bulgaria

  • Czech Republic

  • Denmark

  • Hungary

  • Iceland

  • Liechtenstein

  • Norway

  • Poland

  • Romania

  • Sweden

  • Switzerland

  • United Kingdom (including Gibraltar)

  • Guernsey, Jersey, and Isle of Man

SEPA and GoCardless

GoCardless is the online Direct Debit specialist. Merchants can collect and manage their SEPA Direct Debit payments from any of the countries in the SEPA zone, using our online dashboard or simple REST API.

Easily collect payments from your European customers without the need for complicated legal and financial paperwork. Save time and stress as GoCardless makes getting paid from Europe super-simple and hassle-free.

Sign UpLearn More

PreviousWhat is SEPA Direct Debit?
NextSEPA use cases

All Categories

PaymentsCash flowOpen BankingFinanceEnterpriseAccountingGoCardlessTechnology

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.