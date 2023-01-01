Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Latest articles

How to track an ACH Transaction
How to track an ACH Transaction

Learn how to Track an ACH Transaction.

3 min read
Payments
3 ways CFOs must harness the power of open banking
3 ways CFOs must harness the power of open banking

What CFOs have to gain with open banking

4 min read
Enterprise
Direct vs. Indirect Cash Flow Methods
Direct vs. Indirect Cash Flow Methods

Discover the difference between indirect and direct cash flow in our guide.

2 min read
Cash flow
Why Your Business Needs Financial Forecasting
Why Your Business Needs Financial Forecasting

Make smarter business decisions using financial forecasting models

2 min read
Finance
Why Does a Balance Sheet Need to Balance?
Why Does a Balance Sheet Need to Balance?

What is the balance sheet equation, and why is it so important to a business?

2 min read
Finance
Positive vs. Negative Working Capital
Positive vs. Negative Working Capital

Discover the differences between positive vs. negative working capital.

3 min read
Finance
10 Powerful Xero Add-Ons
10 Powerful Xero Add-Ons

Powerful Xero add-ons to help businesses work smarter not harder.

3 min read
Partners
What Is Value Stream Mapping?
What Is Value Stream Mapping?

Value stream mapping is a leading tool for quality product delivery

2 min read
Business Management
How to Price Your SaaS Product
How to Price Your SaaS Product

Explore the different forms of SaaS platform pricing, right here.

3 min read
Subscription
Guide to Flexible Working
Guide to Flexible Working

Make sure you’re following the Fair Work Act best practice for flexible working.

2 min read
Business Management
The Role of a Financial Planner
The Role of a Financial Planner

Take charge of your future by consulting with a certified financial planner.

2 min read
Business Management
7 Tips for Choosing Dropshipping Suppliers
7 Tips for Choosing Dropshipping Suppliers

Ensuring you’ve found the best dropshipping supplier is essential for success.

3 min read
Growth
ACH: A guide to bank debit in the US
ACH: A guide to bank debit in the US

How to take ACH payments from customers in the US.

Guide
Goodwill in Accounting Explained
Goodwill in Accounting Explained

Find out how to calculate goodwill in accounting, and why it’s important.

2 min read
Accountants
What Are Special Purpose Financial Statements?
What Are Special Purpose Financial Statements?

Learn about SPFS and how new changes might affect you.

2 min read
Finance
General Purpose Financial Statements
General Purpose Financial Statements

Financial statements that give you vital information for operating a business.

4 min read
Finance
What Is Correspondent Banking?
What Is Correspondent Banking?

Correspondent banking facilitates international payments. Here’s how it works.

2 min read
Finance
What Are Gearing Ratios?
What Are Gearing Ratios?

Find out more about the most common financial leverage ratios in our guide.

2 min read
Finance
3 ways GoCardless reduces your time to get paid
3 ways GoCardless reduces your time to get paid

Discover how GoCardless can help you maximise your cash flow.

4 min read
Enterprise
How to maintain cash flow across the customer lifecycle
How to maintain cash flow across the customer lifecycle

Find out how to maximise your cash flow at every stage of the customer journey

3 min read
Systemic vs. Systematic Risk
Systemic vs. Systematic Risk

Discover the differences between systemic and systematic risk in the market.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Write a Memorandum of Understanding
How to Write a Memorandum of Understanding

Learn how to write a memorandum of understanding in Australia.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Calculate Liquidity Ratios
How to Calculate Liquidity Ratios

Find out why liquidity ratios like the current and cash ratio are so important.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is Notional Value?
What Is Notional Value?

Discover the notional value meaning and how to calculate it here.

2 min read
Finance

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutes

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

Support

Request support

+61 3 8375 9198

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.