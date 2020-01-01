Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources
Finance

Finance

What is a payment processor?
What is a payment processor?

Our guide to payment gateways vs. payment processors vs. merchant accounts.

3 min read
Payments
What is a merchant account? Guide for small businesses
What is a merchant account? Guide for small businesses
3 min read
Payments
What do net 30 payment terms mean?
What do net 30 payment terms mean?

Our full guide to net 30 payment terms for businesses.

4 min read
Accounting
A guide to automated invoice processing systems
A guide to automated invoice processing systems

Automated invoice processing can make your company more efficient. Learn more.

3 min read
Finance
How to write an invoice email
How to write an invoice email

Want to learn how to write an invoice email? Read on to find out.

5 min read
Invoicing
How to write an invoice
How to write an invoice

Once you've delivered your product or service, you need to invoice. Here's how.

3 min read
Finance
How to Write an Invoice for Freelance Work
How to Write an Invoice for Freelance Work

Where to start when creating invoices for your freelance work...

3 min read
Finance
How to Create an Invoice
How to Create an Invoice

Step by step instructions on creating your first invoice...

5 min read
Payments
How to Calculate Late Payment Interest
How to Calculate Late Payment Interest

For many businesses, late payments aren’t the exception, they’re the rule.

3 min read
Retention
What’s the best payment method to fuel the subscription economy?
What’s the best payment method to fuel the subscription economy?

Where should your search for the perfect payment method start? That depends on what you’re offering - or more specifically, how you’re offering it.

3 min read
Payments
4 ways GoCardless reduces the complexity of collecting recurring payments
4 ways GoCardless reduces the complexity of collecting recurring payments

How GoCardless helps your business take payments more simply

3 min read
Payments
3 ways to improve payment success rate with GoCardless
3 ways to improve payment success rate with GoCardless

How GoCardless helps your business process payments successfully.

6 min read
Payments
5 ways GoCardless reduces the cost of collecting payments
5 ways GoCardless reduces the cost of collecting payments

How GoCardless helps your business save money.

7 min read
GoCardless
Small business guide to building the balance sheet
Small business guide to building the balance sheet

What is a balance sheet is & what does it tell you about your financial health?

3 min read
Finance
Strong Customer Authentication (SCA): download the complete guide
Strong Customer Authentication (SCA): download the complete guide

The in-depth guide to Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), including what the new requirements mean for businesses with recurring revenue and key exemptions you can leverage.

PDF
Finance
Webinar: Surviving SCA - Lessons for businesses with recurring revenue
Webinar: Surviving SCA - Lessons for businesses with recurring revenue

Learn everything you need to know about Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), and how you can prepare your business in our on-demand webinar.

Webinar
Finance
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

If customers churn just as fast as they convert, your recurring revenue will never be able to reach its true potential. Download this guide for actionable tips on managing churn from seasoned SaaS leaders.

PDF
Retention
The new CFO: How 4 CFOs have seen their roles evolve
The new CFO: How 4 CFOs have seen their roles evolve

Hear from the CFOs at GoCardless, SideTrade, The FD Centre and Wolffepack as they discuss how the role has evolved – with insight into the challenges and opportunities they face in a changing financial landscape

6 min read
Finance
How to scale a fintech: Strategic advice from industry leaders
How to scale a fintech: Strategic advice from industry leaders

Learn from the leaders of Monzo, Wise, Funding Circle and more, with over 30 pieces of advice for scaling your fintech.

PDF
Growth
How to drive business impact with payments: A guide for financial services providers
How to drive business impact with payments: A guide for financial services providers

Get the ultimate guide to driving and measuring business with payments, complete with four strategies for building a scalable payments advantage.

PDF
Finance
4 unexpected challenges for every growing fintech
4 unexpected challenges for every growing fintech

The fintech industry is booming, but the challenge for all ambitious fintechs is to scale consistently. Find out what the hidden challenges to scaling a fintech are and what you can do overcome them.

8 min read
Finance
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

Seasoned SaaS leaders share insights and actionable tips to help Australian businesses manage and combat churn.

PDF
Retention
Why every scaling B2B business should avoid bank transfer
Why every scaling B2B business should avoid bank transfer

52% of all B2B payments in the UK are done by bank transfer, but is it time to retire bank transfer as a B2B payment method for high-growth businesses?

4 min read
Payments
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

Everything US businesses need to know about identifying and combating churn.

PDF
Retention
1...13141516

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.