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How we built our onboarding programme and the results in employee engagement.
The UK is getting an 18-month phased implementation of SCA
Get your business ready for the incoming new payment rules.
Your monthly resource for tackling the complexities and challenges of the international recurring payments space.
Strong Customer Authentication will dramatically change payments in Europe.
The in-depth guide to Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), including what the new requirements mean for businesses with recurring revenue and key exemptions you can leverage.
Learn everything you need to know about Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), and how you can prepare your business in our on-demand webinar.
Our General Counsel, Ahmed Badr, explains in these short videos.
Find out more about this recent project from our Summer Hackathon.
Find out how DocuSign is using GoCardless to power subscription payments.
What happened and what are we doing about it?
We surveyed 4,000 customers across the UK, France, Germany and Spain about their attitudes to security and convenience when shopping online.
Data Protection Officer, Kasey, on scaling the GoCardless Privacy Programme.
If customers churn just as fast as they convert, your recurring revenue will never be able to reach its true potential. Download this guide for actionable tips on managing churn from seasoned SaaS leaders.
We asked 12,785 consumers around the world, this is what they said.
Key takeaways and expert insight from Merchant Risk Council 2019.
Hear from the CFOs at GoCardless, SideTrade, The FD Centre and Wolffepack as they discuss how the role has evolved – with insight into the challenges and opportunities they face in a changing financial landscape
Learn from the leaders of Monzo, Wise, Funding Circle and more, with over 30 pieces of advice for scaling your fintech.
We asked 400 borrowers who have taken out at least one personal loan within the last two years about a number of key aspects of their repayment experience, including preferred payment methods, important features and common reasons for missing a repayment.
Delinquent loans are a constant concern for lenders of all sizes. If your level of loan delinquency becomes too high it can have serious negative effects on your business, including increased collection costs and reputational risk.
We spoke to small business owners about how they took control of cash flow – and the lessons they learned along the way.
Get the ultimate guide to driving and measuring business with payments, complete with four strategies for building a scalable payments advantage.
12,785 consumers across 10 different markets share their payment preferences in 2019.