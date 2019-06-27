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Creating a global onboarding experience
Creating a global onboarding experience

How we built our onboarding programme and the results in employee engagement.

4 min read
GoCardless
Welcome to our new blog
Welcome to our new blog

Helping your business to go further

1 min read
GoCardless
The FCA confirms Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) delay in the UK until March 2021
The FCA confirms Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) delay in the UK until March 2021

The UK is getting an 18-month phased implementation of SCA

2 min read
Enterprise
The 5 key steps to prepare your subscription business for SCA
The 5 key steps to prepare your subscription business for SCA

Get your business ready for the incoming new payment rules.

4 min read
Payments
The Global Recurring Payments Tracker: August 2019 edition
The Global Recurring Payments Tracker: August 2019 edition

Your monthly resource for tackling the complexities and challenges of the international recurring payments space.

PDF
Payments
SCA: What the new European PSD2 law means for subscription businesses
SCA: What the new European PSD2 law means for subscription businesses

Strong Customer Authentication will dramatically change payments in Europe.

3 min read
Payments
Strong Customer Authentication (SCA): download the complete guide
Strong Customer Authentication (SCA): download the complete guide

The in-depth guide to Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), including what the new requirements mean for businesses with recurring revenue and key exemptions you can leverage.

PDF
Finance
Webinar: Surviving SCA - Lessons for businesses with recurring revenue
Webinar: Surviving SCA - Lessons for businesses with recurring revenue

Learn everything you need to know about Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), and how you can prepare your business in our on-demand webinar.

Webinar
Finance
What does SCA mean for recurring payments?
What does SCA mean for recurring payments?

Our General Counsel, Ahmed Badr, explains in these short videos.

4 min read
Payments
Track flaky specs automatically using this simple tweak in RSpec builds
Track flaky specs automatically using this simple tweak in RSpec builds

Find out more about this recent project from our Summer Hackathon.

2 min read
GoCardless
DocuSign expands payment offerings in Europe with GoCardless
DocuSign expands payment offerings in Europe with GoCardless

Find out how DocuSign is using GoCardless to power subscription payments.

1 min read
GoCardless
Update on service disruption: 27 June, 2019
Update on service disruption: 27 June, 2019

What happened and what are we doing about it?

2 min read
GoCardless
Security vs. convenience in the payment experience: What matters most to online shoppers?
Security vs. convenience in the payment experience: What matters most to online shoppers?

We surveyed 4,000 customers across the UK, France, Germany and Spain about their attitudes to security and convenience when shopping online.

PDF
Payments
GDPR one year on: 5 things we’ve learned about scaling a privacy programme
GDPR one year on: 5 things we’ve learned about scaling a privacy programme

Data Protection Officer, Kasey, on scaling the GoCardless Privacy Programme.

4 min read
Growth
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

If customers churn just as fast as they convert, your recurring revenue will never be able to reach its true potential. Download this guide for actionable tips on managing churn from seasoned SaaS leaders.

PDF
Retention
How do consumers prefer to pay for recurring purchases in 2019?
How do consumers prefer to pay for recurring purchases in 2019?

We asked 12,785 consumers around the world, this is what they said.

2 min read
Growth
Security vs. convenience in payments: Insights into SCA from Merchant Risk Council London
Security vs. convenience in payments: Insights into SCA from Merchant Risk Council London

Key takeaways and expert insight from Merchant Risk Council 2019.

2 min read
Payments
The new CFO: How 4 CFOs have seen their roles evolve
The new CFO: How 4 CFOs have seen their roles evolve

Hear from the CFOs at GoCardless, SideTrade, The FD Centre and Wolffepack as they discuss how the role has evolved – with insight into the challenges and opportunities they face in a changing financial landscape

6 min read
Finance
How to scale a fintech: Strategic advice from industry leaders
How to scale a fintech: Strategic advice from industry leaders

Learn from the leaders of Monzo, Wise, Funding Circle and more, with over 30 pieces of advice for scaling your fintech.

PDF
Growth
How borrowers want to repay their loans: key insights from customers
How borrowers want to repay their loans: key insights from customers

We asked 400 borrowers who have taken out at least one personal loan within the last two years about a number of key aspects of their repayment experience, including preferred payment methods, important features and common reasons for missing a repayment.

3 min read
Payments
5 strategies for reducing delinquent loans with better payments
5 strategies for reducing delinquent loans with better payments

Delinquent loans are a constant concern for lenders of all sizes. If your level of loan delinquency becomes too high it can have serious negative effects on your business, including increased collection costs and reputational risk.

5 min read
Payments
What I wish I had known: Cash flow edition
What I wish I had known: Cash flow edition

We spoke to small business owners about how they took control of cash flow – and the lessons they learned along the way.

PDF
Cash flow
How to drive business impact with payments: A guide for financial services providers
How to drive business impact with payments: A guide for financial services providers

Get the ultimate guide to driving and measuring business with payments, complete with four strategies for building a scalable payments advantage.

PDF
Finance
Payment preferences for recurring purchases: The consumer payer 2019
Payment preferences for recurring purchases: The consumer payer 2019

12,785 consumers across 10 different markets share their payment preferences in 2019.

PDF
Payments

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.