FAQ Friday – How can you access Direct Debit?
By Chloe DormandDec 20181 min read
In the past, access to Direct Debit was only available directly through your bank, and the application process was typically lengthy, complicated and expensive for smaller businesses.
Thankfully Direct Debit is now far more accessible for businesses of every size.
In this week’s FAQ Friday, we look at three ways to access Direct Debit to help you decide which is best for your business.
GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.