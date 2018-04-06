Technology

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Do you manage your GoCardless payments from within your existing finance, accounting or business software? If not, here are five reasons to start.
Cloud accounting has given rise to a new breed of tech-savvy, data-enabled, commercially astute accountants, who are becoming trusted advisors to their clients.
Hear from accountancy firm Kinder Pocock on how they are tapping into the potential of apps in cloud accounting software to deliver value for their practice and their clients.
Cloud accounting is the future - and over a third of UK accountants are already there. Discover our A-Z of cloud accounting.
SaaS tools can improve more than a company’s finance and sales functions – if only business owners realised it. When used for HR, marketing, and customer services, they can be the cloud’s silver lining.