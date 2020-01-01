By Paul Connor — Nov 2017 — 1 min read

As we continue with our mission to create a global payments network, we’re making the experience for our international customers even better, by now supporting French, Spanish and German language selection from within GoCardless.

How does it work?

You can now view GoCardless in your preferred language in three main areas:

GoCardless dashboard

Head into your User settings, and you will now have the option to Change language. From here you can select from English, French, German or Spanish. Once you confirm your selection, you will see the dashboard and any email notifications in your selected language.

Getting verified

For new merchants who still need to set up their GoCardless accounts, you can go through our verification flow in your preferred language by using the language selection option in the top right of the screen.

Support centre

Finally, you’re also able to view the GoCardless Support Centre in French and Spanish, with a full German support centre coming soon before the end of 2017.

Use the language selection option, again in the top right hand corner of the screen.

What’s next?

Any future updates to GoCardless will now always be available to you in our supported languages. We’ll be continuing to add new languages as we expand into new markets.

For any help or support, visit our Support Centre or contact us at help@gocardless.com