Announcing new partnership with Sage

By Rachel Astall — Sep 2017 — 1 min read

We’re delighted to announce that we’re partnering with Sage, the market leader for integrated accounting, payroll and payment systems.

Our new integration will allow Sage customers to tap into the previously hard to access Direct Debit system, with the ability to automate payments in both the UK and Europe.

Sage customers can now link their existing accounting software directly with GoCardless, allowing them to get paid on time with Direct Debit while also providing automate reconciliation of payments. This will help even more business owners reduce unnecessary admin and get paid on time.

“In today’s fast moving world, any way to streamline processes and increase efficiency can give companies a serious competitive advantage, said our CEO, Hiroki Takeuchi.

“Through this partnership with Sage, we look forward to helping thousands more businesses save time and money, letting them focus on growing their business.”

Seamus Smith, EVP of Global Payments and Banking at Sage, said: “Our partnership with GoCardless provides another great solution to help achieve our mission: making admin invisible for our customers.”

“With the new integration, customers can easily access and set-up Direct Debit payments in their Sage software, giving them back valuable time to focus on growth. Combined with our e-invoicing and ‘Pay Now’ button functionality, Sage is uniquely positioned to help customers get paid faster in a way that suits their business.”

The partnership with GoCardless allows Sage to reduce admin associated with payments to make payments tasks less visible by automating back-office functions, freeing up time for business owners to spend on growing their businesses, while delivering better customer service along the way. It also removes the need to chase late paying customers, reducing the likelihood of awkward conversations.

“This is great news for businesses like ours that run accounts on Sage and collect payments with GoCardless. Anything that enables us to increase efficiency and cut costs allows us to deliver an even better experience for customers,” said Mike Bibby of Radium Security Systems.

Sage has ambitious plans to expand the GoCardless integration to additional products and markets in the future. This is just the first step.

Find out more about the GoCardless integration with Sage 50 and its benefits for your business.