Accountants

The A-Z of cloud accounting: free e-Guide

Cloud accounting is the future - and over a third of UK accountants are already there. Discover our A-Z of cloud accounting.

Cloud accounting is the future - and over a third of UK accountants are already there.

Running your practice from the cloud has many benefits for your firm and your small business clients. The cloud allows you to collaborate on the move, gain confidence from improved security and work with clients from all over the world. With the huge selection of cloud tools available, you can tailor your systems to meet the precise needs of your clients.

GoCardless has created a brand new ebook: “The A-Z of Cloud Accounting” to guide you through the best apps. Written in collaboration with UK accounting experts, this book will introduce you to the best cloud tools available and explain exactly how they can help you to update, evolve and grow your accountancy firm.

