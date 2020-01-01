Skip to content
Breadcrumb
Resources

Latest articles

What Is Deferred Revenue Expenditure?
What Is Deferred Revenue Expenditure?

Learn more about deferred revenue and expenses in accounting.

2 min read
Finance
How Does Deferred Revenue Affect Cash Flow?
How Does Deferred Revenue Affect Cash Flow?

Can you record deferred revenue before receiving cash? Here’s how.

2 min read
Cash flow
How merchants win chargeback disputes
How merchants win chargeback disputes

How to win a chargeback dispute and how to avoid customers charging back.

2 min read
Starting a Business
How to create a contractor invoice
How to create a contractor invoice

A simple guide on how to create a contractor invoice using software or manually.

2 min read
Starting a Business
Invoicing/accounting tools for freelancers and contractors
Invoicing/accounting tools for freelancers and contractors

Discover the best accounting tools for freelancers and contractors.

2 min read
Starting a Business
How to Reduce Revenue Risk
How to Reduce Revenue Risk

Learn how to manage your business’s revenue risk.

2 min read
Accounting
PayPal UK Charges for Merchants
PayPal UK Charges for Merchants

Find out what to expect from a PayPal UK fee calculator.

2 min read
Payments
Businesses lose up to four in ten customers due to payment failure, new research reveals
Businesses lose up to four in ten customers due to payment failure, new research reveals
3 min read
Press Releases
Card Payment Trends for 2022
Card Payment Trends for 2022

Retailers need to keep up with payment processing trends or lose out.

2 min read
Payments
How to Increase Donations for Nonprofits
How to Increase Donations for Nonprofits

Understanding how to increase online donations is crucial for nonprofits.

2 min read
Cash flow
How to Set up Recurring Donations
How to Set up Recurring Donations

Not sure how to set up recurring donations? Read on.

2 min read
Payments
What Is Tiered Pricing?
What Is Tiered Pricing?

The benefits of tiered pricing include greater potential profits.

2 min read
Finance
Top 5 Invoice Consolidation Tools
Top 5 Invoice Consolidation Tools

Invoice consolidation makes payments easier for you and your clients.

2 min read
Invoicing
3 key insights from the Zuora Subscribed Institute churn research 2022
3 key insights from the Zuora Subscribed Institute churn research 2022

Insights from the latest research on the role payments play in churn.

2 min read
The most common invoice processing problems (and how to avoid them)
The most common invoice processing problems (and how to avoid them)

How can automated systems help prevent invoice processing problems?

3 min read
Finance
What is click to pay?
What is click to pay?

Why you should consider offering Click to Pay

3 min read
Payments
What is bank giro credit (BGC)?
What is bank giro credit (BGC)?

How do you use a bank giro credit transfer to pay bills?

2 min read
Direct Debit
The Cheapest Credit Card Processing Solutions
The Cheapest Credit Card Processing Solutions

Credit card payment solutions with fees that won’t erode your profit margins.

8 min read
Payments
How to get paid faster
How to get paid faster

There are multiple ways to get paid faster and reduce your DSO rate.

2 min read
Payments
How Automated Billing Can Improve Productivity
How Automated Billing Can Improve Productivity

Find out how automated billing can drastically improve productivity levels.

4 min read
Payments
Scaling a Business Too Fast: Common Mistakes
Scaling a Business Too Fast: Common Mistakes

Find out what happens when a company grows too fast.

2 min read
Growth
The Basics Of Venture Capital For SMEs
The Basics Of Venture Capital For SMEs

We look at how SMEs can fund their growth using venture capital

2 min read
Finance
Introduction to Business Overdrafts for SMEs
Introduction to Business Overdrafts for SMEs

We look at the potential benefits of business overdrafts for SMEs

2 min read
Payments
What is Asset-Based Finance?
What is Asset-Based Finance?

We look at how asset-based finance can provide working capital

2 min read
Finance

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Sign up in minutesContact sales

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.