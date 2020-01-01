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Learn more about deferred revenue and expenses in accounting.
Can you record deferred revenue before receiving cash? Here’s how.
How to win a chargeback dispute and how to avoid customers charging back.
A simple guide on how to create a contractor invoice using software or manually.
Discover the best accounting tools for freelancers and contractors.
Find out what to expect from a PayPal UK fee calculator.
Retailers need to keep up with payment processing trends or lose out.
Understanding how to increase online donations is crucial for nonprofits.
Not sure how to set up recurring donations? Read on.
The benefits of tiered pricing include greater potential profits.
Invoice consolidation makes payments easier for you and your clients.
Insights from the latest research on the role payments play in churn.
How can automated systems help prevent invoice processing problems?
How do you use a bank giro credit transfer to pay bills?
Credit card payment solutions with fees that won’t erode your profit margins.
There are multiple ways to get paid faster and reduce your DSO rate.
Find out how automated billing can drastically improve productivity levels.
Find out what happens when a company grows too fast.
We look at how SMEs can fund their growth using venture capital
We look at the potential benefits of business overdrafts for SMEs
We look at how asset-based finance can provide working capital