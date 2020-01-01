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Partner Directory

Memberships

Collect membership fees with ease by connecting GoCardless to your membership software.

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Partners hero image
ChurchSuite
ChurchSuite

Take recurring church donations with GoCardless

Online Scout Manager
Online Scout Manager

Collect payments easily with our Bank Debit solution

Fonteva
Fonteva

Take the hassle out of membership payments

Trillium Systems
Trillium Systems

Take the hassle out of membership payments

Golf Club Subs
Golf Club Subs

Handle your golfing memberships easily with Bank Debit

WebCollect
WebCollect

Collect payment from your members securely with Bank Debit

Agilysys
Agilysys

Manage payments with ease via this hospitality & leisure ecosystem

Archie
Archie

Collect payments for your flexible workspace using GoCardless Instant Bank Pay or Direct Debit

Azolve (GoMembership)
Azolve (GoMembership)

Add value to your membership with Bank Debit solution

Beacon CRM
Beacon CRM

Get paid faster with GoCardless integration

Book Now Software Ltd
Book Now Software Ltd

The CRM payment solution for leisure and entertainment businesses

Cheqdin
Cheqdin

Get invoices paid on time for your childcare business

CiviPlus
CiviPlus

Collect payments with GoCardless though this innovative nonprofit CRM

ClubBuzz Ltd
ClubBuzz Ltd

Get paid by your members quickly with Bank Debit

ClubPay
ClubPay

Easily collect your club's payments with Bank Debit

Clubspark
Clubspark

Making payments simpler for the sporting technology space

Coacha
Coacha

Taking membership financial management to the next level

crossmember.co.uk
crossmember.co.uk

Easily manage your club with GoCardless integration

DigiTickets
DigiTickets

Ticketing made simpler with GoCardless integration

DojoExpert
DojoExpert

Further your potential in martial arts with GoCardless payments

eduFOCUS Limited
eduFOCUS Limited

Take the drama out of academic systems with Bank Debit integration

Fire Cadets Manager
Fire Cadets Manager

The way scout masters get paid quickly

Floc
Floc

Process your club's payments with GoCardless

GroupBuzz
GroupBuzz

Manage your club with GoCardless integration

I&ESBKA
I&ESBKA

Adding a buzz to this bee charity with simple payment collection

InsuredHQ
InsuredHQ

Automatically collect customer payments.

iTeamMate
iTeamMate

Collect payments easily with Bank Debit capability

LoveAdmin
LoveAdmin

Manage your members easily with our simple payment solution

Membermeister
Membermeister

Collect payments quickly with Bank Debit automation

My Club Hub Limited
My Club Hub Limited

Automate your club's administration with Bank Debit integration

Nexudus
Nexudus

Take payment within this community managment solution

Nursery In A Box
Nursery In A Box

Be in control of your nursery's finances with GoCardless

OldReigatianRFC
OldReigatianRFC

Tackle payments with Bank Debit for RFC Rugby Club

Oomi
Oomi

Collect recurring membership payments with Oomi x GoCardless

Peoplevine
Peoplevine

Automatically collect payments for your member experience and hospitality CRM

Pitchero
Pitchero

Advance your club's tech capabilities with GoCardless

RAF Association
RAF Association

Support the RAF by donating through GoCardless' integration

RiderHQ
RiderHQ

Easily take payments for your events with GoCardless

Sailing Club Manager
Sailing Club Manager

Easily collect payments from your club's members with Bank Debit

SheepCRM
SheepCRM

Automatically collect membership fees within your CRM

SmartRaise
SmartRaise

Automate and grow donation income with GoCardless

Soakly
Soakly

Swimming lesson bookings and payments with the speed and ease of Instant Bank Pay or Direct Debit

Tahdah
Tahdah

Excel your career with automated payment capability

ThinkSmart Software
ThinkSmart Software

Handle payments like a pro with Bank Debit integration

Vennersys
Vennersys

Collect payment easily with GoCardless

WPdirectdebit
WPdirectdebit

Easily add Bank Debit and Instant Bank Pay to your WordPress website.

Need more help?

One of our team will be happy to help you find the perfect partner for your business.

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+44 20 4579 7398

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.