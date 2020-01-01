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How to calculate margin of safety
How to calculate margin of safety

Learn how to calculate the financial safety of your business.

2 min read
Finance
What is the market risk premium?
What is the market risk premium?

Sometimes, taking risks pays off. Learn about market risk premium

2 min read
Accountants
What is overtrading?
What is overtrading?

Overtrading in accounting is taking orders you don’t have resources to fulfil

2 min read
Cash flow
What is the CAPM formula?
What is the CAPM formula?

Learn the CAPM formula and how to use it in finance or investing

2 min read
Finance
What is a business continuity plan (BCP)?
What is a business continuity plan (BCP)?

A business continuity plan is all about planning for disaster or disruption

2 min read
Business Management
What does TTM stand for?
What does TTM stand for?

TTM in finance stands for “trailing twelve months” and refers to a data period

2 min read
Finance
What is inventory turnover ratio?
What is inventory turnover ratio?

Your inventory turnover ratio shows how efficiently you’re managing your stock

2 min read
Accountants
The supply and demand curve
The supply and demand curve
2 min read
Business Management
What is the CapEx formula?
What is the CapEx formula?

Discover what qualifies as CapEx, and how to account for it

2 min read
Finance
How to create a waterfall chart in Excel
How to create a waterfall chart in Excel

Waterfall charts offer a pleasing alternative to the usual spreadsheet

3 min read
Finance
What is interest rate parity (IRP)?
What is interest rate parity (IRP)?

Make sure currency and interest rates balance with interest rate parity

3 min read
Finance
Profitability index formula and template
Profitability index formula and template

Learn how to calculate profitability index formulas and create a template

2 min read
Accountants
What is the accumulated depreciation formula?
What is the accumulated depreciation formula?

Balance your financial statements with the accumulated depreciation formula

2 min read
Accountants
Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)
Analysis of Variance (ANOVA)

Compare multiple groups or variables with an analysis of variance

2 min read
Accountants
How to create an accounts receivable template
How to create an accounts receivable template

Discover the building blocks of an accounts receivable template.

2 min read
Accountants
What is FIFO?
What is FIFO?

Learn how to use the FIFO accounting method for greater accuracy

2 min read
Accountants
New study reveals the struggles many businesses face in getting paid during the COVID-19 pandemic
New study reveals the struggles many businesses face in getting paid during the COVID-19 pandemic
2 min read
Press Releases
7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2020
7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2020

LTV. Churn. MRR. What else are you missing?

4 min read
Subscription
[Report] Forrester Consulting: Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line
[Report] Forrester Consulting: Rethink Your Payment Strategy To Save Your Customers And Bottom Line

Forrester surveyed 700 payment decision makers in B2B and B2C and B2B-only firms, to evaluate the state of recurring payments across the globe.

PDF
Enterprise
3 ways GoCardless helps businesses maximise payment success
3 ways GoCardless helps businesses maximise payment success

How GoCardless helps your business process payments successfully.

3 min read
Payments
What is regression analysis?
What is regression analysis?

Use historical data to forecast financial trends with regression analysis

2 min read
Accountants
What are tests of control in auditing?
What are tests of control in auditing?

Tests of control give your internal controls a useful audit

2 min read
Accountants
Understanding the gross margin formula
Understanding the gross margin formula

Track your company's efficiency with the gross profit margin formula

2 min read
Accountants
What Is the Equity Method of Accounting?
What Is the Equity Method of Accounting?

Discover when the equity method of accounting applies and how it works

2 min read
Accountants

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