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Learn how to calculate the financial safety of your business.
Sometimes, taking risks pays off. Learn about market risk premium
Overtrading in accounting is taking orders you don’t have resources to fulfil
Learn the CAPM formula and how to use it in finance or investing
A business continuity plan is all about planning for disaster or disruption
TTM in finance stands for “trailing twelve months” and refers to a data period
Your inventory turnover ratio shows how efficiently you’re managing your stock
Discover what qualifies as CapEx, and how to account for it
Waterfall charts offer a pleasing alternative to the usual spreadsheet
Make sure currency and interest rates balance with interest rate parity
Learn how to calculate profitability index formulas and create a template
Balance your financial statements with the accumulated depreciation formula
Compare multiple groups or variables with an analysis of variance
Discover the building blocks of an accounts receivable template.
LTV. Churn. MRR. What else are you missing?
Forrester surveyed 700 payment decision makers in B2B and B2C and B2B-only firms, to evaluate the state of recurring payments across the globe.
How GoCardless helps your business process payments successfully.
Use historical data to forecast financial trends with regression analysis
Tests of control give your internal controls a useful audit
Track your company's efficiency with the gross profit margin formula
Discover when the equity method of accounting applies and how it works