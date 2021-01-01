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What is customer marketing?
What is customer marketing?

Customer marketing is important because your existing customers are important

3 min read
Growth
Why is customer satisfaction so important?
Why is customer satisfaction so important?

The only way to keep your customers is to keep them happy

3 min read
Growth
What is a content management system?
What is a content management system?

Any business can benefit from using a CMS to manage online content

3 min read
Growth
Return on Assets: Definition, Formula and Examples
Return on Assets: Definition, Formula and Examples

Learn how to calculate your return on assets and drill into your efficiency

2 min read
Accountants
What Are Sunk Costs?
What Are Sunk Costs?

Discover why sunk costs shouldn’t factor into future business decisions.

2 min read
Finance
Price elasticity of demand: definition, formula, and examples
Price elasticity of demand: definition, formula, and examples

Learn how price impacts demand with the price elasticity of demand formula

3 min read
Finance
Stakeholder analysis: definition, tools, and examples
Stakeholder analysis: definition, tools, and examples

Stakeholder mapping techniques help you communicate more effectively

3 min read
Business Management
Bull vs. bear market: impact on investments
Bull vs. bear market: impact on investments

Is it better to invest during a bull or bear market? It depends on strategy

3 min read
Finance
Top 10 Gantt chart software
Top 10 Gantt chart software

Learn how to make the most of Gantt charts with the best software

3 min read
Business Management
Important leadership skills for 2021
Important leadership skills for 2021

Great leaders are made, not born. Hone your leadership skills with our tips

2 min read
Business Management
Conducting virtual job interviews
Conducting virtual job interviews

Virtual job interviews: example questions and candidate interviewing tips

2 min read
Business Management
Managing change in your organization
Managing change in your organization

How to implement a successful change management plan with seven simple steps

2 min read
Business Management
What is artificial intelligence?
What is artificial intelligence?

Is your business ready to take advantage of AI in accountancy?

2 min read
Accountants
What is a Quant?
What is a Quant?

What is a quant, and how do they relate to your business? Let’s take a look!

2 min read
Finance
What are Modern Awards?
What are Modern Awards?

If you’re hiring or working in Australia, you need to know about Modern Awards

2 min read
Business Management
A Guide to Improving Employee Engagement
A Guide to Improving Employee Engagement

How to make sure your employees want to keep working for you

2 min read
Business Management
How open banking is reinvigorating Australia’s payments ecosystem
How open banking is reinvigorating Australia’s payments ecosystem

How will open banking, the NPP and fintechs influence a few era payments?

2 min read
Open Banking
Business partnership agreement pros and cons
Business partnership agreement pros and cons

Can a business partnership agreement kickstart your next business venture?

2 min read
Business Management
What is divestment?
What is divestment?
3 min read
Finance
Product life cycle: definition, stages, and examples
Product life cycle: definition, stages, and examples

How can you effectively manage the product life cycle to maximise profit?

3 min read
Business Management
What is a line manager?
What is a line manager?

A line manager bridges the gap between workers and executives

2 min read
Business Management
What is market volatility?
What is market volatility?

Learn how to include market volatility as part of your investment strategy

2 min read
Finance
How to manage investment risk
How to manage investment risk

What level of investment risk is acceptable? Reduce risk with diversification

3 min read
Finance
What are growth funds?
What are growth funds?

From local to international, growth funds come in a range of options

2 min read
Finance

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