Getting access to Autogiro typically involves three stages:

Signing a contract with your bank Implementing a solution to create and manage payment files for Bankgirot Setting up a secure communication solution to exchange files with Bankgirot

1. Signing a contract with your bank

Companies must sign a contract with a sponsor bank in order to make submissions to Bankgirot.

Merchants can contact their preferred bank to request access to the Autogiro service. Each bank has a different application process, but all will need to be satisfied with the merchant's ability to enforce the Autogiro scheme rules and verify the merchant's contractual capacity to indemnify the sponsor bank against any refunds made.

2. Generating and managing payment files

Instructions must be submitted to Bankgirot in the form of a file with the correct structure and contents. The contents of these files is covered in more details in our guide to Bankgirot submissions.

Most companies use third-party software to create payment files. This functionality can be included in Enterprise Resourcing Planning (ERP) systems or industry-specific software such as gym management systems. The same software is typically able to import files containing responses from Bankgirot.

3. Setting up a communication solution

Payment files must be submitted to Bankgirot over a secure communications channel.

Third-party software is available to create and authenticate this connection. An authorised user from the merchant must log in to the software to establish the link to Bankgirot. This user must submit files for new mandates and payments and download files containing updates on payments. These updates include codes for errors and failures.

To achieve optimal timings, merchants must establish an internal process to download files from Bankgirot every morning and submit files to Bankgirot at the end of every working day.

Companies processing a larger volume of Autogiro payments can invest the extra time, cost and resources to purchase and set up an FTP solution to automatically transfer files to and from Bankgirot and an ERP system.

Using Autogiro with GoCardless

GoCardless is an online Autogiro specialist that manages the entire collection process on your behalf. When using us, you won't need an agreement with your bank or expensive software to submit into the Bankgirot system. The set-up process described above is replaced with a simple online sign-up process.

You can manage payments yourself through the GoCardless dashboard or through one of our partner integrations. You can also integrate with our REST API to create a fully automated system.

We allow your customers to set up Autogiro payments online. This means you do not need to collect and store paper mandates. As soon as a mandate is in place you can collect one-off and recurring payments from your customer.

There are two ways to collect Autogiro payments using GoCardless:

Using the GoCardless bankgiro number - GoCardless has a master Bankgiro number from which we can submit and manage payments on your behalf. Merchants can customise part of the payment reference that appears on customer bank statements ('G' followed by a payment reference of up to 11 characters).

Using your own bankgiro number - GoCardless can set up a bankgiro number for you. With this option, only the name of your business will appear on customers' bank statements.

If your business has customers outside Sweden, GoCardless can also provide access to the local equivalents of Autogiro in other countries. This is all managed within the same account and integration. This includes SEPA Direct Debit in the Eurozone and Bacs Direct Debit in the UK.