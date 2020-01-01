Use cases for Autogiro

Autogiro is ideal for collecting recurring payments and for invoicing customers in Sweden.

The Autogiro scheme is for merchants who want to collect payments from customers in Sweden, denominated in krona.

Autogiro is great for...

Regular payments such as membership fees and subscription payments. With Autogiro, customer retention rate is much higher as churn due to card expiry is completely eliminated. Gyms, charities and web hosting companies are great examples.

Invoicing for services where instant payment is not required. Accountancies and marketing agencies are good examples.

Account customers who have an ongoing relationship with the merchant. Autogiro automates the collection process and lets customers simplify the way they pay. Wholesalers are a good example.

Autogiro isn’t so good for...

Transactions which need immediate clearing. Autogiro payments are not instant.

Liquid assets and high value goods, such as cars or currency. Tight customer protections are built in to the Autogiro scheme. These protections give customers the right to a refund if they have been incorrectly charged. The protection can make this a target for fraudsters.

Autogiro payments through GoCardless

Our online API, dashboard and partner integrations make it easier and cheaper to access the Autogiro system:

Online businesses: We have a simple API that can integrate with your website or CRM. The API allows you to automate the manual processes associated with other providers.

Invoicing: Our API allows you to build automatic reconciliation into your invoicing software.

Small businesses: There’s no need to talk to your bank or find a software solution to access Autogiro. All you need to do is sign up with GoCardless.

To find out more about collecting Autogiro with GoCardless visit our website.