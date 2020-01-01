Skip to content
Mandatory mandate contents

Mandatory Wording

All Autogiro mandates need to include some mandatory wording. The mandatory wording is available in English and Swedish.

  1. Alternative texts - Your mandate needs to include one of three "alternative texts". There are three versions of the alternative text:

    • Text for the mandate form where the payer can choose to enter a bank account

    • Text for the mandate form where the payer can choose to enter a bankgiro number

    • Text for the mandate form where the payer can choose to enter a bank account or bankgiro number

  2. General text - In addition to the "alternative text", your mandate must also include the general text. The general text on every mandate will always be the same, irrespective of whether the customer is entering a bank account or bankgiro number.

The mandate text must always be included, regardless of the type of mandate being used (by paper, by Internet bank or via electronic mandate form).

Mandatory Contents

There are certain details that must be included on all mandate forms to comply with Autogiro rules:

  • Your company's details

    • Name

    • Company number

    • Address

    • Town

  • Payer's details

    • Payer's name

    • Civic/company number

    • Payment service provider (e.g. bank)

    • Account number

  • Mandate text (as above)

  • Either Bankgirot's logo or your company's logo

GoCardless can help you design a compliant Autogiro mandate. Our API can automatically populate a Bankgirot-compliant mandate. This will include all of the above information.

To find out more and to register your interest in collecting Autogiro payments, please visit the GoCardless website.

GoCardless is used by over 55,000 businesses around the world. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

