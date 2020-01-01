Referral scheme

Does GoCardless have a referral scheme?

Yes, we do! You can offer the gift of stress-free payment collection and get rewarded for it!

Eligible customers can invite someone to GoCardless and you’ll each get £100 once they’ve signed up and collected at least £500 in payments.

Am I eligible to refer someone and who am I able to refer?

Please click here to read our terms and conditions to find out this info. Can I refer more than one person?

Yes! You can refer as many businesses as you like and keep earning!

How can I refer someone?

It's very simple to refer someone, you’ll need to:

1. Log into your dashboard and click on the ‘refer and earn’ badge in the top right corner and generate your unique referral link.

2. Share your link with whoever you would like to refer. Once they access your link, they’ll be able to set up their GoCardless account and start collecting payments.

How do I and the person(s) referred receive the reward?

You’ll each get £100 once the person you referred has signed up and collected at least £500 of payments within their first three months. You’ll both receive the £100 via bank transfer, 30 days after the £500 payment threshold has been reached.

How do I find out more information about the scheme?

To see further details, please refer to our full terms and conditions here. If you have any questions, please contact help@gocardless.com.

Our top referral tips

Once the business you referred has signed up, why not offer them a hand to get started or share that they can book a set-up call with our support team.

When you refer someone, mention how GoCardless has helped you. Here are some shareable benefits below: