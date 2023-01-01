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Why differentiation in business matters
Why differentiation in business matters

Learn more about the definition of differentiation in business, right here.

3 min read
Growth
Accounts payable: everything you need to know
Accounts payable: everything you need to know

Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.

2 min read
Accountants
What Does Impairment Mean in Accounting?
What Does Impairment Mean in Accounting?

Find out more about what is meant by impairment of assets with our easy guide.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Create a Paperless Office
How to Create a Paperless Office

Discover how to run a paperless office with our comprehensive guide.

3 min read
Business Management
Understanding Accruals in Accounting
Understanding Accruals in Accounting

Accruals are expenses/revenue for which cash hasn’t yet changed hands.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Calculate Principal Payment
How to Calculate Principal Payment

Principal payments are payments towards the original sum of a loan.

2 min read
Payments
What Is Break-Even Analysis?
What Is Break-Even Analysis?

Want to know how to do break-even analysis? Find out here.

3 min read
Finance
What Is the Debt Service Coverage Ratio?
What Is the Debt Service Coverage Ratio?

The debt service coverage ratio measures your firm’s ability to repay debts.

2 min read
Accountants
Crisis Management for SaaS Companies
Crisis Management for SaaS Companies

Crisis management can help SaaS companies identify and manage threats.

3 min read
Business Management
What Is Cohort Analysis?
What Is Cohort Analysis?

Explore the benefits of cohort analysis for SaaS companies, right here.

2 min read
Business Management
What Is Activity-Based Costing?
What Is Activity-Based Costing?

Explore the advantages and disadvantages of activity-based costing.

2 min read
Accountants
What Is the Imprest System?
What Is the Imprest System?

Get the lowdown on the Imprest petty cash procedure, right here.

2 min read
Cash flow
How to Use Trend Analysis Effectively
How to Use Trend Analysis Effectively

Understand how to use trend analysis methods to help your business.

2 min read
Accountants
What Does Goodwill Mean
What Does Goodwill Mean

Goodwill arises when a company acquires a business for more than its fair worth

2 min read
Accountants
Cash Basis Accounting vs. Accrual Basis
Cash Basis Accounting vs. Accrual Basis

Accrual basis accounting vs. cash basis accounting is all about timing.

2 min read
Accountants
What does dunning mean in Accounting?
What does dunning mean in Accounting?

Dunning refers to the process of asking customers for money they owe you.

2 min read
Accountants
What is capital budgeting?
What is capital budgeting?

Capital budgeting is the process of deciding which investments to pursue.

2 min read
Finance
What are intangible assets?
What are intangible assets?

Intangible assets are non-physical items that offer long-term value.

3 min read
Finance
Straight Line Depreciation: Which method of depreciation should you be using?
Straight Line Depreciation: Which method of depreciation should you be using?

Companies use several different depreciation methods to calculate depreciation.

3 min read
Accountants
TeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand
TeamUp + GoCardless: Now available in the US, Canada, Australia & New Zealand

Fitness business owners in North America and ANZ can now make use of both apps.

2 min read
GoCardless
The importance of COGS for SaaS businesses
The importance of COGS for SaaS businesses

COGS refers to the direct costs of selling and delivering your products.

2 min read
SaaS
Understanding Amortization in Accounting
Understanding Amortization in Accounting

Explore the definition of amortization in accounting, right here.

2 min read
Accountants
Predictive Analytics for SaaS Businesses
Predictive Analytics for SaaS Businesses

Predictive analytics uses data to predict the likelihood of future outcomes.

3 min read
SaaS
What is business intelligence?
What is business intelligence?

Business intelligence enables organizations to make data-led decisions.

2 min read
Growth

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