Understanding payment processing times in ANZ makes it possible for you to accurately predict when you are going to be paid. Depending on how the payer sends the funds, this can be anything from a few minutes to a few working days. With that in mind, here is a simple guide to ANZ processing times by payment scheme. It also explains what an ANZ money bounce back is and how it differs from a chargeback.

Payment processing times and payment scheme processors

If you are using a PSP (payment service provider), then you have two sets of payment processing times to consider. (Please check out this article if you’re not clear on what a payment processor is).

Firstly, there is the time it takes your PSP to make the funds available to you. Secondly, there is the time it takes for the payment to be processed. Assuming you are having the funds paid directly into your bank account, this effectively means the ANZ bank transfer times. These depend on the specific transfer method your PSP uses to send the funds.

For example, let’s say you support payments through payment cards with the help of a PSP. Your PSP determines how long they hold the funds before paying them out to you. They then allow themselves a certain amount of time to process the payout to you. This lies entirely with them (and should be specified in the merchant agreement).

From that point, the time it takes you to receive the funds depends on the ANZ processing times for the particular bank payment scheme. Some PSPs use more than one payment scheme. They may set down rules about what scheme they use in what situation. If so, these should be specified in your merchant agreement.

Alternatively, they may give you a choice of payment schemes to use. If so, this is probably in your settings. It is definitely worth checking these thoroughly. Often the quickest payment schemes charge the highest fees. You should therefore weigh up the benefit of getting your money quickly against the extra cost of the transfer.

The length of time it takes for GoCardless to process payments depends on the local scheme, with the BECS ANZ processing times varying between Australia and New Zealand.

Typical ANZ payment processing times by payment scheme

Each payment scheme sets its own rules regarding cut-off times for payments to be presented and deadlines for them to be credited. As long as banks respect these, they can process payments whenever they wish. This may include outside of standard working hours. As a result, the actual times that bank accounts are updated tend to be highly variable even within the same bank.

Intrabank payments

Payments made between accounts with the same bank (e.g. by Pay Anyone) are usually made instantly, regardless of when they are sent. They may, however, only attract interest from the next business day.

If you are making a payment to a credit card issued by your bank, it can take longer for the payment to be credited to your account. Credit card payments are often applied the next working day.

Osko®

Osko® payments are processed within a few minutes, regardless of when they are sent.

BPAY

If a BPAY payment is made before 6 pm (Sydney) on a working day, it is credited to the recipient on the same day. BPAY payments made outside working hours are processed the next working day.

Pay Anyone (interbank)

If the payment is made before 6 pm (Sydney) on a working day, it is credited to the recipient the next business day. Payments made outside working hours are processed with the payments made on the following working day. They are therefore received on the working day after that.

Direct debits

In ANZ, direct debits are usually processed after standard business hours but before midnight. Essentially this is to ensure that there is as much chance as possible of you receiving any funds you are due before any direct debits are charged.

Understanding ANZ money bounce back vs chargeback

An ANZ money bounce back happens when there are insufficient funds in an account to make a payment. They are generally associated with direct debits. This is because direct debits are initiated by the payee rather than the payer.

The payee is unlikely to know whether or not a recipient actually has funds in their account at any given time. This means that a certain number of ANZ money bounce backs is almost inevitable. GoCardless deals with these by offering both manual and automated retries.

A chargeback is when a payer actively disputes a transaction. Chargebacks are resolved according to the rules set down by the payment scheme used.

PayTo

PayTo is a new service offered by GoCardless. It’s powered by Australia’s New Payments Platform (NPP) and allows merchants to charge customers directly from their bank accounts in real time. PayTo can be used for both one-off and recurring payments. You can find out everything you need to know about PayTo at the GoCardless PayTo University.

