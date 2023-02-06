Ecommerce Integrations for Your Online Business

Online businesses are spoiled for choice when it comes to customising your website. A host of third-party ecommerce integrations means that you can create the best possible user experience for your customers. Automated software and management systems help streamline everyday workflows, cutting down on the time and money associated with admin. In this guide, we’ll cover how to create a fully integrated ecommerce solution.

What is ecommerce integration?

What do we mean when we talk about ecommerce integration? Third-party integrations connect directly to your ecommerce platform, designed to work together to solve common challenges. When you create an ecommerce store, it uses a stack of separate software applications. Each integration helps tackle a specific business challenge, whether it’s managing inventory, keeping a customer database, or reconciling your accounts.

The best ecommerce integration strategy uses tools that integrate easily with one another to simplify complex processes. Most use APIs to connect with one another and into your central ecommerce platform.

Why should you use ecommerce integrations?

There are numerous benefits to this type of ecommerce integration. For your customers, it provides a more user-friendly front-end shopping experience. For your employees, it makes the business easier to operate. You can find integrations designed to tackle every aspect of running an online store, including sales and marketing as well as technical payment processing.

By automating these processes with third-party apps, your team has more time in the day to focus on generating ideas and growing the business.

Must-have ecommerce integrations

There are thousands of ecommerce integrations out there to choose from. Here are five essential types to look for.

1. Ecommerce website builder

A successful online store starts with a great foundation, and this is the website builder you choose. There are basic site builders like Squarespace and Wix as well as ecommerce platforms like Shopify and Magento. Each offers an array of templates along with custom options to get your website up and running with your own branding in place. If you want a more comprehensive range of features for online selling, it’s better to opt for a full-service platform that comes equipped with things like built-in databases and mobile design.

2. Customer relationship management (CRM) system

Another must-have integration is a good CRM system. This manages every aspect of your customer relationships, storing data like buyer behaviour patterns and personal contact details. By collecting this information, you can identify shopper trends and find new ways to build loyalty.

3. Shipping software integrations

If you sell physical products that need to be shipped, you’ll need an ecommerce integration to handle these logistics. Look for inventory management tools as well as shipping software to track addresses and transport companies. These should show when items are delivered. Your customers expect fast, affordable shipping and order fulfilment. By automating this process, you’ll cut down on delay-causing manual error.

4. Accounting software

Manually recording all your transactions into a series of spreadsheets can be extremely time-consuming. Automated accounting software connects the dots from billing to bookkeeping. It reconciles bank accounts, compiles key information for accurate reports, and prepares your tax documents.

5. Social media management tool

It’s also helpful to connect social media profiles directly to your online store. Australian shoppers love connecting with their favourite brands online, so you’ll need social media management tools to keep on top of communications. By using an ecommerce integration, you can analyse engagement and fine-tune your social media strategy.

Using fully integrated ecommerce payments

In addition to the ecommerce integrations listed above, one of the fundamental components of any online business is a good payments system. Without a fully integrated payment processor, you could lose customers at the point of checkout. Look for a payment gateway that validates payment details securely and efficiently.

While it’s always a good idea to facilitate card payments on your website, you should also cater to a wider selection of payment preferences. GoCardless facilitates bank payments taken directly from customer accounts, saving money on costly card fees. This makes it easy to set up recurring payments. We’re also working on a PayTo solution for real-time bank payments, perfect for one-off transactions. These are less likely to fail than card payments, reducing customer churn.

GoCardless is the ideal ecommerce integration, working seamlessly with over 200 partners for a comprehensive payments experience.

We can help

GoCardless is a global payments solution that helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of financial admin your team needs to deal with. Find out how GoCardless can help you with one-off or recurring payments.