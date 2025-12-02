MRI Software announces partnership with GoCardless to offer flexible payments for tenants in the UK

A new integrated solution helps UK landlords and property managers improve tenant engagement and increase on-time payments.

London, 2 December, 2025 – MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions and services, has partnered with bank payment company GoCardless to launch MRI Payment Connector in the UK residential property market. The integration will enable property professionals and finance teams to offer flexible payment options for tenants, making the experience of renting more convenient and user-friendly.

The new solution provides residential tenants with one simple, secure interface to make all their payments. This includes GoCardless’ Direct Debit capabilities for automated recurring payments and its Instant Bank Pay feature for secure one-off transactions powered by open banking. Tenants benefit from a convenient, user-friendly experience, while AI technology in Success+, a payment retry tool, intelligently recovers failed payments.

For landlords and property managers, the integration automates the entire payment lifecycle within MRI’s Qube PM, Horizon, and Engage solutions, reducing reliance on card networks and lowering transaction costs. This streamlined process covers mandate setup, instant payments, retries, cancellations, refunds, reconciliation, and reporting, significantly reducing administrative burden and lowering payment failure rates from 7.9% to 2.7% as seen in previous GoCardless integrations.

Sean Slack, Global Vice President of Partnerships at MRI Software, said: “MRI Payment Connector is a game-changer for our clients in the UK. By bringing GoCardless’ proven payment technology directly into our solutions, we’re providing property professionals and finance teams with the tools to manage payments with confidence, speed, and accuracy. This is about more than automation - with AI-powered payment recovery built in, the solution helps finance teams boost successful collections and spend less time managing exceptions.”

Tom Metcalfe, Director, Global Partnerships at GoCardless, said: "GoCardless is a long-standing partner in the property sector, and we are excited to bring our expertise and proven solutions to MRI customers. This partnership makes it easy for property professionals to offer a flexible, automated payment experience for their tenants for all types of property payments. It’s a huge benefit for both landlords and tenants - less friction for payers and more predictable revenue for businesses."

Key benefits of MRI Payment Connector include:

Automated payment lifecycle: Covers initiation, retries, cancellations, refunds, and reconciliation.

Unified admin & reporting: Centralised real-time visibility into payment statuses and failures, volume, revenue, retries, and payout tracking.

AI-optimised recovery: GoCardless’ Success+ uses machine learning to intelligently retry failed transactions, helping maximise the percentage of successful collections without adding manual work.

Scalable architecture: Easily extendable to support evolving compliance needs.

Client-friendly onboarding: Syncs existing mandates and payment history without disruption.

MRI clients using Qube PM, Horizon, and Engage can access MRI Payment Connector by getting in touch with their account manager.

