WilSon Energy teams up with GoCardless to cut payment costs and simplify bills

The UK Heat Network solutions provider expects to save thousands of pounds annually by switching from cards to Direct Debit and open banking payments

LONDON, 25 November, 2025 -- WilSon Energy, a leading provider of integrated heating and billing solutions for UK Heat Networks and District Heating schemes, has selected the bank payment company GoCardless to collect customer bills automatically. The move will help WilSon Energy achieve substantial cost savings and simplify how customers pay their recurring energy bills.

Through this collaboration, as part of its billing and bureau services for residential and commercial occupiers, WilSon plans to integrate GoCardless’ Direct Debit and open banking solutions directly into its core billing software. This allows WilSon Energy to eliminate expensive card fees and free up team members from manual administration thanks to automating its entire billing process - with the company projected to make significant operational savings annually.

This move will provide WilSon Energy customers with a trusted, automatic way to pay their monthly bills, which, in turn, will help reduce payment failures and improve overall customer satisfaction. Additionally, the partnership will support the company's ambitious growth plans by bringing all its payment methods onto one scalable, easy-to-manage system and improve recovery of utility receipts on behalf of its clients.

Andy Wilkinson, Managing Director at WilSon Energy Ltd, said: “We provide end to end integrated heating and billing solutions designed for the modern age and that means continually optimising our core processes. By choosing GoCardless, we are achieving significant cost savings and automating complex payment admin, which lets our team focus on delivering excellent customer service and growth. This partnership is key to ensuring our financial operations are as reliable and modern as the billing management services we supply to assist property management companies and residents get the best service and value from their utilities.”

Pat Phelan, Chief Revenue Officer at GoCardless said: “The energy sector needs reliable, low-cost recurring payments. WilSon Energy recognises that manual administration and high card fees are simply unsustainable. GoCardless is the perfect fit for them, offering the stability of Direct Debit and the cost-effectiveness of open banking, coupled with a modern, integrated solution that drives down costs and ensures customers can always pay their bills reliably and automatically.”

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Over 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking. GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually, across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use AI-powered solutions to improve payment success and reduce fraud. And, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, we help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

About WilSon Energy

WilSon Energy Limited is one of the UK’s leading providers of fully integrated Heating, Metering, Pre-Payment and Billing & Bureau Services for residential homes and commercial developments. Whether your project requires localised Heat Interface Units (HIUs) or an end to end integrated heating and billing solution, WilSon Energy provides innovative and cost effective options for all your heating requirements. For more information visit: https://wilsonenergy.co.uk/.