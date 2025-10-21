Clay selects GoCardless to streamline loan disbursements and repayments at scale

LONDON, 21 October, 2025 -- Clay, an AI-driven credit and debit-as-a-service company, has selected bank payment company GoCardless to simplify its payments.

Clay now uses GoCardless to unify its entire payment process onto a single, scalable platform, leveraging GoCardless’ Direct Debit capability to collect repayments and Outbound Payments, the fintech’s newly launched disbursement product, to pay out loans. By using one provider to collect and send payments, Clay has streamlined its operations and reduced manual work.

These efficiencies extend to the customer experience as well. Borrowers now receive their funds faster – in as little as three to five seconds – and the automation minimises the opportunity for human error. Ultimately, this simplified system gives the Clay team more time to focus on strategic growth and building a better business.

Clay has also started to implement GoCardless’s open banking feature, Instant Bank Pay, to collect one-off payments, with the possibility to support Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs) in the future.

Andrés Castaño, Founder and CTO at Clay said: “Having one unified platform for both collections and payouts has been a game-changer for our business. GoCardless's reliable solutions free us from worrying about our payments, allowing our team to be more efficient, reduce manual errors, and ultimately focus our energy on innovation and building a better business for our customers.”

Pat Phelan, Chief Revenue Officer at GoCardless said: “We’re proud to power Clay’s innovative platform. By using our single platform to collect and send payments, Clay has been able to create a lean, hyper-efficient payment strategy that moves at the speed of their business. They’re a perfect example of a company using the agility of an API-first approach to create a better, faster experience for their customers. We’re excited to work with them on this use case and with open banking in the future.”

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Over 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking. GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually, across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use AI-powered solutions to improve payment success and reduce fraud. And, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, we help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

About Clay

Clay Technologies empowers non-financial institutions and tech-enabled businesses to launch and fund their own branded lending programmes, providing a complete lending stack and debt line through a single platform and API. With just a few lines of code, Clay manages origination, underwriting, funding, and servicing, all embedded within the partner's app or website. https://www.clay.so