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Learn the differences between proof of funds and proof of deposit
Find out if a cash advance is a form of borrowing that would meet your needs
What you need to know about horizontal equity, vertical equity and taxation.
How do bridging loans affect your finances and keep your cash flow moving
What does an investment banker do? Find out how investment banking works
Could the cost recovery method help you with unreliable payments?
Learn how to put a price tag on your company with a business valuation.
Find out how to track your company’s assets with an asset management system
Central Bank Digital Currency may be the final step towards a cashless society
Find out how to earn your financial freedom and live your dream retirement.
Don't let running your business be harder than it needs to be.
We show you how to take control of your small business finances
What is accretion? And how does it affect you and your business?
We explain what ‘paid in arrears’ means and how they're calculated
The duties, and responsibilities of a Fiduciary.
We demystify Forex so that you, and your business, can benefit
Understanding a Yield Curve is important in understanding your investments.
Drawings in accounting are records of withdrawals by business owners
Get the inside track on loan covenants with our handy loan covenant definition
There are lots of solutions out there. Which factors should you consider?
Find out why demand-pull inflation happens and how to control it
How to calculate an Effective Annual Interest Rate
Improve the long term financial viability of your SME with these key steps!