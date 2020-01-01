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Finance

Finance

Understanding the Difference Between Proof of Funds and Proof of Deposit
Understanding the Difference Between Proof of Funds and Proof of Deposit

Learn the differences between proof of funds and proof of deposit

2 min read
Finance
What is a Cash Advance?
What is a Cash Advance?

Find out if a cash advance is a form of borrowing that would meet your needs

2 min read
Finance
Horizontal Equity vs Vertical Equity
Horizontal Equity vs Vertical Equity

What you need to know about horizontal equity, vertical equity and taxation.

2 min read
Business Management
What is a Bridging Loan?
What is a Bridging Loan?

How do bridging loans affect your finances and keep your cash flow moving

3 min read
Finance
What is investment banking?
What is investment banking?

What does an investment banker do? Find out how investment banking works

2 min read
Finance
What is cost recovery?
What is cost recovery?

Could the cost recovery method help you with unreliable payments?

2 min read
Finance
What is solvency?
What is solvency?

A company must be financially solvent if it hopes to survive

2 min read
Finance
Business valuation: how to value your business
Business valuation: how to value your business

Learn how to put a price tag on your company with a business valuation.

3 min read
Finance
Asset management: definition and examples
Asset management: definition and examples

Find out how to track your company’s assets with an asset management system

3 min read
Finance
Understanding digital currency
Understanding digital currency

Central Bank Digital Currency may be the final step towards a cashless society

2 min read
Finance
The Best Way to Achieve Financial Freedom
The Best Way to Achieve Financial Freedom

Find out how to earn your financial freedom and live your dream retirement.

3 min read
Finance
Payments + cloud accounting: 4 reasons smart businesses connect them
Payments + cloud accounting: 4 reasons smart businesses connect them

Don't let running your business be harder than it needs to be.

3 min read
Payments
5 Ways to Manage your Small Business Finances
5 Ways to Manage your Small Business Finances

We show you how to take control of your small business finances

2 min read
Finance
Understanding Accretion: A Guide for Business Owners
Understanding Accretion: A Guide for Business Owners

What is accretion? And how does it affect you and your business?

2 min read
Finance
Understanding Arrears: Meaning & Calculations Explained
Understanding Arrears: Meaning & Calculations Explained

We explain what ‘paid in arrears’ means and how they're calculated

2 min read
Finance
What is a Fiduciary? And What are Their Duties?
What is a Fiduciary? And What are Their Duties?

The duties, and responsibilities of a Fiduciary.

2 min read
Finance
What is FOREX? And Why Does it Matter?
What is FOREX? And Why Does it Matter?

We demystify Forex so that you, and your business, can benefit

2 min read
Finance
What is a Yield Curve & Why Do You Need to Know?
What is a Yield Curve & Why Do You Need to Know?

Understanding a Yield Curve is important in understanding your investments.

2 min read
Finance
What are drawings in accounting?
What are drawings in accounting?

Drawings in accounting are records of withdrawals by business owners

2 min read
Finance
What is a loan covenant?
What is a loan covenant?

Get the inside track on loan covenants with our handy loan covenant definition

2 min read
Finance
How to choose cloud accounting or invoicing software
How to choose cloud accounting or invoicing software

There are lots of solutions out there. Which factors should you consider?

3 min read
Invoicing
What is demand-pull inflation?
What is demand-pull inflation?

Find out why demand-pull inflation happens and how to control it

2 min read
Finance
How to calculate an effective annual interest rate
How to calculate an effective annual interest rate

How to calculate an Effective Annual Interest Rate

2 min read
Finance
How to Improve the Financial Viability of Your Small Business
How to Improve the Financial Viability of Your Small Business

Improve the long term financial viability of your SME with these key steps!

2 min read
Finance
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