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Learn all about the ins and outs of cash flow management and forecasting.
Get more information about how to do a cash flow margin calculation.
Our comprehensive guide to cash flow forecasting software for small business.
Learn how to calculate operating cash flow ratio right here.
Forecasting cash flow can help you make important investment decisions...
Learn how to calculate your business’s accounts receivable turnover ratio.
Our comprehensive guide to discounted cash flow models and analysis.
What is the accounts payable and receivable process? Learn more here.
We break down everything you need to know about levered free cash flow.
Improve your accounts receivable processes with objectives and goals...
There are a number of ways to improve Cash Flow, here are 7 top tips.
Cash flow and profit are very different, and if you’re a business owner...
Our top 8 tactics for improving your business' Accounts Receivable processes.
Payment terms remove uncertainty around when you'll get paid, helping cash flow.
With Xerocon over for another year, here are the big takeaways distilled down into something more practical.
Take heed of your customers' payment preferences to get paid on time.
Is your cash flow causing you stress? We asked more than 1,000 businesses across the UK which payment methods they prefer to use, so you know which to offer them to get paid on time.
With many businesses shutting down early this year, here are five ways to make sure you're paid in time for Christmas.
Discover our key takeaways from Xerocon London 2019.
We searched for the most-asked questions about cash flow. Here are the answers.
Invoice finance can give you fast access to cash – could it work for you?
Here's how to get your tenants to pay rent on time
We spoke to small business owners about how they took control of cash flow – and the lessons they learned along the way.
From developing your plan to handling objections – here's our seven step guide to increasing your fees, without losing important clients.