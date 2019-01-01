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Cash flow

Cash flow

Small Business Cash Flow Management
Small Business Cash Flow Management

Learn all about the ins and outs of cash flow management and forecasting.

3 min read
Cash flow
Understanding the cash flow margin formula
Understanding the cash flow margin formula

Get more information about how to do a cash flow margin calculation.

2 min read
Cash flow
Best software for forecasting cash flow
Best software for forecasting cash flow

Our comprehensive guide to cash flow forecasting software for small business.

3 min read
Cash flow
Operating cash flow ratio formula
Operating cash flow ratio formula

Learn how to calculate operating cash flow ratio right here.

2 min read
Cash flow
What is cash flow forecasting?
What is cash flow forecasting?

Forecasting cash flow can help you make important investment decisions...

3 min read
Cash flow
Accounts Receivable Turnover Ratio: Definitions, Formula & Examples
Accounts Receivable Turnover Ratio: Definitions, Formula & Examples

Learn how to calculate your business’s accounts receivable turnover ratio.

3 min read
Cash flow
What is a discounted cash flow (DCF)?
What is a discounted cash flow (DCF)?

Our comprehensive guide to discounted cash flow models and analysis.

2 min read
Cash flow
What is accounts payable and receivable process
What is accounts payable and receivable process

What is the accounts payable and receivable process? Learn more here.

2 min read
Cash flow
How to calculate levered free cash flow
How to calculate levered free cash flow

We break down everything you need to know about levered free cash flow.

2 min read
Cash flow
Setting SMART Goals for Accounts Receivable
Setting SMART Goals for Accounts Receivable

Improve your accounts receivable processes with objectives and goals...

2 min read
Cash flow
7 tips to improve your cash flow
7 tips to improve your cash flow

There are a number of ways to improve Cash Flow, here are 7 top tips.

6 min read
Cash flow
What’s the Difference Between Cash Flow and Profit?
What’s the Difference Between Cash Flow and Profit?

Cash flow and profit are very different, and if you’re a business owner...

2 min read
Cash flow
Top 8 Accounts Receivable Process Improvement Ideas
Top 8 Accounts Receivable Process Improvement Ideas

Our top 8 tactics for improving your business' Accounts Receivable processes.

3 min read
Cash flow
Payment terms: An overview
Payment terms: An overview

Payment terms remove uncertainty around when you'll get paid, helping cash flow.

4 min read
Cash flow
[On demand] Xerocon Distilled webinar: Cash flow and festive cheer
[On demand] Xerocon Distilled webinar: Cash flow and festive cheer

With Xerocon over for another year, here are the big takeaways distilled down into something more practical.

Webinar
Cash flow
UK businesses, do you know how your customers actually want to pay you?
UK businesses, do you know how your customers actually want to pay you?

Take heed of your customers' payment preferences to get paid on time.

1 min read
Payments
[Report] How UK businesses prefer to pay
[Report] How UK businesses prefer to pay

Is your cash flow causing you stress? We asked more than 1,000 businesses across the UK which payment methods they prefer to use, so you know which to offer them to get paid on time.

PDF
Payments
Get your invoices paid before Christmas
Get your invoices paid before Christmas

With many businesses shutting down early this year, here are five ways to make sure you're paid in time for Christmas.

3 min read
Cash flow
Xerocon London 2019: Key takeaways
Xerocon London 2019: Key takeaways

Discover our key takeaways from Xerocon London 2019.

4 min read
GoCardless
Your top cash flow questions answered
Your top cash flow questions answered

We searched for the most-asked questions about cash flow. Here are the answers.

4 min read
Cash flow
What is invoice finance and should your business use it?
What is invoice finance and should your business use it?

Invoice finance can give you fast access to cash – could it work for you?

4 min read
Cash flow
How private landlords can automate rent collection.
How private landlords can automate rent collection.

Here's how to get your tenants to pay rent on time

5 min read
Cash flow
What I wish I had known: Cash flow edition
What I wish I had known: Cash flow edition

We spoke to small business owners about how they took control of cash flow – and the lessons they learned along the way.

PDF
Cash flow
A practical guide to increasing your fees
A practical guide to increasing your fees

From developing your plan to handling objections – here's our seven step guide to increasing your fees, without losing important clients.

PDF
Payments
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