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What Is The Limit For Contactless Payment?
What Is The Limit For Contactless Payment?

Discover all you need to know about the contactless payment limit.

2 min read
Payments
Is The UK Still A SEPA Country?
Is The UK Still A SEPA Country?

Learn about SEPA payments after Brexit.

2 min read
Payments
Is Direct Debit Safe?
Is Direct Debit Safe?

Find out why direct debit is one of the safest forms of payment around.

2 min read
Payments
Understanding Customer Churn Rate
Understanding Customer Churn Rate

How to calculate and reduce your customer churn.

2 min read
Growth
How Does Donor Management Software Work?
How Does Donor Management Software Work?

What is donor management software and how does it work?

2 min read
Business Management
What Is An Indemnity Claim?
What Is An Indemnity Claim?

We look at everything businesses need to know about indemnity claims.

3 min read
Payments
Best Payment Solutions for Charities
Best Payment Solutions for Charities

We explore the best payment solutions for your charitable organisation.

5 min read
Payments
What Is a Multicurrency Bank Account?
What Is a Multicurrency Bank Account?

A multicurrency bank account makes cross border payments easy.

2 min read
Payments
5 Freelance Invoice Templates
5 Freelance Invoice Templates

Here’s how to find an invoice template for freelance work.

2 min read
Invoicing
Difference between Invoice and Statement
Difference between Invoice and Statement

There are key differences between an invoice and statement.

2 min read
Invoicing
6 Best Billing Software for Small Businesses
6 Best Billing Software for Small Businesses

Here’s how to find the best online billing software for small business.

3 min read
Accounting
How a Credit Card Processor Works
How a Credit Card Processor Works

Learn more about how a UK credit card processor operates.

2 min read
Payments
What is a SEPA Credit Transfer?
What is a SEPA Credit Transfer?

Discover how to send and receive SEPA credit transfer payments.

2 min read
Payments
5 Best Accounting Software for Sole Traders
5 Best Accounting Software for Sole Traders

What is the best sole trader accounting software?

4 min read
Payments
How the Chargeback Process Works
How the Chargeback Process Works

Stop chargebacks harming your business with chargeback management.

2 min read
Payments
What Is Cloud Bookkeeping?
What Is Cloud Bookkeeping?

How can cloud bookkeeping software benefit your small business?

2 min read
Accounting
Benefits of Cloud Accounting
Benefits of Cloud Accounting

Are there advantages of cloud accounting vs desktop software?

2 min read
Accounting
Bacs Payments Made on Friday: Clearance Times
Bacs Payments Made on Friday: Clearance Times

If you send a BACS payment on a Friday, when will it clear?

3 min read
Bacs
How Do Instant Payments Work?
How Do Instant Payments Work?

Instant payment processing helps customers manage cash effectively.

2 min read
Payments
What is SEPA Instant?
What is SEPA Instant?

SEPA instant payments have changed the game for UK businesses.

2 min read
Payments
How Long Does a Contactless Payment Take to Process?
How Long Does a Contactless Payment Take to Process?

Contactless is convenient, but does contactless payment take longer to clear?

2 min read
Payments
Credit Card Disadvantages for Business
Credit Card Disadvantages for Business

See the advantages and disadvantages of a credit card payment.

2 min read
Payments
Supporting regulations that empower small businesses and challenge bad payers
Supporting regulations that empower small businesses and challenge bad payers

The UK government is reviewing the Duty to Report. We believe it should stay.

2 min read
Regulations
Best Invoice Softwares for Small Businesses
Best Invoice Softwares for Small Businesses

Discover the best invoice software for small businesses.

2 min read
Invoicing

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