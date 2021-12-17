We have recently shared a variety of useful resources that can help businesses to measure their emissions and set climate action plans, including our new Greenhouse Gas Calculator. However, we wanted to share more of our own journey and the plans we have internally to drive positive and sustainable change. As part of our first-ever Climate Action Day, colleagues from across the company explained what's been going on behind the scenes at GoCardless and answered questions about our plans for 2022.

You can now watch the full session on-demand below.