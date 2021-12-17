As part of GoCardless' first-ever Climate Action Day, we invited other members of TechZero to join us for an in-person roundtable discussion. Our guest speakers were:

Sally Scott - Metrikus

Garreth Girffith - Habito

Jay Olenicz - Staze

Ben Knight - GoCardless

Together, we explained what Tech Zero is and how other organisations can get involved, why collaboration through Tech Zero is important, and the journey that the different members have been on with their climate action plans. The full session was recorded so you can now watch it, below, and hear about how different businesses are approaching their climate action plans.