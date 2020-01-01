2021 has been an exciting (and busy) year for GoCardless and the world of payments. We launched our first open banking powered feature, Instant Bank Pay, and created a live demo that lets people try open banking whilst donating directly to The Trussell Trust. Our CEO, Hiroki Takeuchi, spoke at Web Summit and shared his thoughts on open banking's progress with a global audience. We've also explained what Amazon's stand against Visa's fees means for business and the alternative payments methods that SMEs can utilise.

As the year draws to a close, we wanted to help you keep up to date with all that's happened in 2021 by sharing a round-up of the top 10 most popular articles, webinars and reports, as well as some of the most commonly asked questions that we've received.

GoCardless 2021 Top 10

1. Most popular article globally:

Invoicing at scale: A guide for financial services

2. Most popular on-demand webinar

Mastering Payments: Insights from Epson on a customer-centric approach to payments

3. Webinar that generated the most chatter

Open Banking 101

4. Most popular report that we published

Consumer Payment Preferences in 2021

5. Most popular content shared on social media

Open banking: everything you need to know

6. Most frequently Googled question relating to GoCardless

What is ACH? (Don't worry - we have the answer available to read here)

7. Most visited Customer Hub page

The GoCardless Customer First page

8. Most frequently asked question that our award-winning Customer Support team received and their answer to it

How to understand payment statuses

9. Most popular customer story

"And with GoCardless, our customers have a seamless payment experience when switching to us and paying their monthly bill.” - Alexander Fitzgerald, Founder & CEO, Cuckoo Broadband. Read the full story here

10. Most popular video for UK audiences

Introducing Instant Bank Pay

Thank you for joining us on our journey through 2021. We already have lots of insightful and interesting articles and webinars planned for 2022, so watch this space!