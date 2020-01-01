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Payment Schedule Simplified
Payment Schedule Simplified

Read our guide on payment schedules and how they work.

2 min read
Payments
What Is A Staged Digital Wallet?
What Is A Staged Digital Wallet?

The pros and cons of staged digital wallets.

2 min read
Cash flow
Improving Cash Flow For Your SaaS Business
Improving Cash Flow For Your SaaS Business

How to improve the cash flow for your SaaS business.

2 min read
Payments
What Is A Merchant Acquirer?
What Is A Merchant Acquirer?

Find out if you need to work with a merchant acquirer.

2 min read
Payments
Do Direct Debits Affect Your Credit Score?
Do Direct Debits Affect Your Credit Score?

How could direct debits boost your credit score?

2 min read
Direct Debit
How To Test Your Payment Gateway
How To Test Your Payment Gateway

Discover how to make a dummy payment gateway for testing.

5 min read
Payments
How Freelancers Should Chase Late Payments
How Freelancers Should Chase Late Payments

Chasing late payments as a freelancer – How to do it and why it’s necessary.

2 min read
Invoicing
BACS payments pending – why and for how long?
BACS payments pending – why and for how long?

Why do BACS payments show as pending on my account?

2 min read
Payments
Understanding And Improving App Retention
Understanding And Improving App Retention

Discover app retention by category and other app retention strategies.

2 min read
Retention
Accepting Payments As A Photographer
Accepting Payments As A Photographer

Discover wedding photographer payment terms.

2 min read
Payments
Accepting Payments As A Graphic Designer
Accepting Payments As A Graphic Designer

Discover the best graphic design payment terms.

3 min read
Payments
How Retailers Can Take Payments
How Retailers Can Take Payments

Everything you need to know about payments for your retail business.

2 min read
Payments
Pros and Cons of Mobile Payments
Pros and Cons of Mobile Payments

The pros and cons of mobile payments. Are they right for your business?

2 min read
Payments
The Benefits of a Business Bank Account
The Benefits of a Business Bank Account

What you need to know about the benefits of having a business bank account.

2 min read
Finance
The Sole Trader Checklist For Growth
The Sole Trader Checklist For Growth

How to achieve sole trader growth healthily and sustainably.

2 min read
Growth
Improving Cash Flow As A Freelancer
Improving Cash Flow As A Freelancer

Improve your cash flow to maximise your income and minimise your admin time.

2 min read
Cash flow
Calculating Average Debtor Days
Calculating Average Debtor Days

What are average debtor days and how do you calculate them?

2 min read
Accounting
What Are The Advantages Of E-Payments?
What Are The Advantages Of E-Payments?

We look at the advantages of electronic payments for businesses.

2 min read
Payments
Foreign Transaction Fees Explained
Foreign Transaction Fees Explained

We look at the fees incurred through overseas transactions.

2 min read
Payments
How Much Does A Letter Of Credit Cost?
How Much Does A Letter Of Credit Cost?

We look at the cost and benefits of a letter of credit.

2 min read
Payments
Why Is it Important to Manage Receivables?
Why Is it Important to Manage Receivables?

Find out why good management of receivables is so important.

2 min read
Payments
How Long Does a Direct Debit Refund Take?
How Long Does a Direct Debit Refund Take?

Want to know how long for a direct debit refund? Find out here.

3 min read
Direct Debit
Is Contactless Payment Really Safe?
Is Contactless Payment Really Safe?

Everything you need to know about contactless payments and their safety.

2 min read
Payments
The Cost Of Contactless Payment
The Cost Of Contactless Payment

Are you aware of all the costs of contactless payment?

2 min read
Payments

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