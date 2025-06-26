Privacy Centre

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Updated – 26 June 2025
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Our privacy practices for people who visit our website or who work for companies that might be a good fit for our services
GoCardless provides the technology and other services that help merchants around the world process payments for their goods or services. If you have a question about how we handle your personal data, you can reach us at: GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom Contact the Data Protection Officer
Like many businesses that sell to other companies, we have a legitimate interest in engaging in sales, marketing and lead generation activities. We respect your right to opt out of these activities, which you can do at any time by clicking the “unsubscribe” link in one of our emails or asking a GoCardless caller to take you off our lists. You can ask us at any time not to carry out profiling for direct marketing, or to stop using profiling and marketing cookies, using our cookie preference tool.
If you didn’t provide it to us yourself by requesting content or registering for an event, we may have found it online or purchased it as part of a lawfully acquired list. We might have just found your name and used the services of an email verification tool, or we may have guessed it from the normal email style of your company. Wherever it came from, you can tell us not to contact you again using the unsubscribe link in the footer of the email you received or by contacting support at any time.
So that we can sell our services and grow our business, we identify and communicate with companies that might be a good fit for our services. In addition to providing you with the content or service you request, we collect and use personal data to:
We send marketing emails and campaigns
We make sales calls
We target advertising to you online and on social media
We measure which campaigns lead to the most sign-ups
We gather website analytics and track email open rates
We observe and test the effectiveness of our content and website
Identification information, such as name, job title.
Contact information, such as email address, phone number, work address, country and language.
Company information, such as company or organisation name, industry, size and other details that allow us to understand whether the company is a good fit for our services.
Connection information, such as type of device you use to access our services, operating system and version, device identifiers, network information, IP address and location derived from it.
Social media information, such as your handle on sites like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram, and how you like or share our posts and other publicly available information.
Interaction information, how you came to our website, which pages you visit and what you do while you’re there, how long you remain on a page or view a video, whether you opened an email or clicked a link, records of your contact by phone, email, webform or chat, and the reasons for the communication.
Preferences, such as the types of services that may interest you, whether you have agreed to receive marketing information or newsletters about our services, or whether you have opted out.
You can contact our privacy team to ask a question or exercise your rights or choices about our privacy practices.If we can’t resolve your concerns, you may have the right to complain to a data protection authority or other regulator where you live or work, or where you believe a breach may have occurred.
Read more about our data protection compliance and the further legal details required in some countries, such as:
What makes our processing lawful?
Who do we share personal data with?
How do we protect data that crosses borders?
How do we make automatic decisions about people?
How long do we keep the data?
What rights do you have and how do you exercise them?
Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team
Tools from social media companies and other companies that support social media marketing help us identify and communicate with people from companies who might be a good fit for our services, through practices like social media lookalikes, hashtag analysis and targeted advertising.
What do we do with the data?
We use social media lookalike tools from companies like Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. These tools analyse lists we share with them of the kinds of customers we’d like to market to, and show GoCardless online marketing to their users with similar interests or profiles.We analyse hashtags used and posts liked, to help us understand industry trends and define the best audience for our product.We use publicly available information to help us do this, in line with industry practice. If you want to know how your public information is used, you can learn more about your privacy choices on (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn).