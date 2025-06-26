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Privacy Centre

Updated – 26 June 2025

Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team

Prospects and Visitors

Our privacy practices for people who visit our website or who work for companies that might be a good fit for our services

Who is GoCardless?

GoCardless provides the technology and other services that help merchants around the world process payments for their goods or services. If you have a question about how we handle your personal data, you can reach us at: GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom Contact the Data Protection Officer

Our marketing and your choices

Like many businesses that sell to other companies, we have a legitimate interest in engaging in sales, marketing and lead generation activities. We respect your right to opt out of these activities, which you can do at any time by clicking the “unsubscribe” link in one of our emails or asking a GoCardless caller to take you off our lists. You can ask us at any time not to carry out profiling for direct marketing, or to stop using profiling and marketing cookies, using our cookie preference tool.

Where did we get your email address?

If you didn’t provide it to us yourself by requesting content or registering for an event, we may have found it online or purchased it as part of a lawfully acquired list. We might have just found your name and used the services of an email verification tool, or we may have guessed it from the normal email style of your company. Wherever it came from, you can tell us not to contact you again using the unsubscribe link in the footer of the email you received or by contacting support at any time.

How do we collect and use personal data?

So that we can sell our services and grow our business, we identify and communicate with companies that might be a good fit for our services. In addition to providing you with the content or service you request, we collect and use personal data to:

Market our services to you

  • We send marketing emails and campaigns

  • We make sales calls

  • We target advertising to you online and on social media

  • We measure which campaigns lead to the most sign-ups

Understand and improve our services

  • We gather website analytics and track email open rates

  • We observe and test the effectiveness of our content and website

Here is more detail about how and why we engage in these activities:

What personal data do we use?

  1. Identification information, such as name, job title.

  2. Contact information, such as email address, phone number, work address, country and language.

  3. Company information, such as company or organisation name, industry, size and other details that allow us to understand whether the company is a good fit for our services.

  4. Connection information, such as type of device you use to access our services, operating system and version, device identifiers, network information, IP address and location derived from it.

  5. Social media information, such as your handle on sites like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram, and how you like or share our posts and other publicly available information.

  6. Interaction information, how you came to our website, which pages you visit and what you do while you’re there, how long you remain on a page or view a video, whether you opened an email or clicked a link, records of your contact by phone, email, webform or chat, and the reasons for the communication. 

  7. Preferences, such as the types of services that may interest you, whether you have agreed to receive marketing information or newsletters about our services, or whether you have opted out.

If you have a question or a problem

You can contact our privacy team to ask a question or exercise your rights or choices about our privacy practices.If we can’t resolve your concerns, you may have the right to complain to a data protection authority or other regulator where you live or work, or where you believe a breach may have occurred.

Read more about our data protection compliance and the further legal details required in some countries, such as:

  • What makes our processing lawful?

  • Who do we share personal data with?

  • How do we protect data that crosses borders?

  • How do we make automatic decisions about people?

  • How long do we keep the data?

  • What rights do you have and how do you exercise them?

Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team

Contact us

Sales

Contact Sales

+44 20 4579 7398

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.