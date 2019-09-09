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Advantages of online mandates for Autogiro

Chris Hooper
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Last editedJul 20231 min read

Online mandates

Online mandates can increase Autogiro sign-up rates and provide substantial cost and efficiency benefits:

  • Less hassle for your customers – Online mandates avoid the inconvenient process of printing, signing and posting a paper form. This makes signing a mandate more convenient for customers and can result in higher conversion.

  • Fewer manual entry processes - Paper mandates must be physically transferred and stored. Many merchants also input the data into their systems manually. With online mandates, this isn't necessary making it much more efficient and less open to error.

  • Automated processes – Online mandates allow for automatic storage and retrieval of mandate data.

The automated processing of mandates can also bring benefits to your customers. For example, newly-signed mandates can be registered immediately. This means customers can potentially be given access to services sooner, without waiting for the post.

Mandate via electronic mandate form

There are three types of online mandates in Autogiro. GoCardless uses mandates via electronic mandate form (Medgivande via elektroniskt medgivandeformulär in Swedish). All of our merchants can use the secure GoCardless hosted payment pages. GoCardless customers can also build custom payment pages into their website (see our guide).

Electronic mandate forms provide several advantages over other online mandate types:

  • Optimised payment flow - Unlike mandates via internet bank, customers can be seamlessly directed to a mandate form rather than being asked to log in to their online banking.

  • Improved user experience - Our customised electronic mandate form provides a more polished user experience than the Bankgirot-hosted web pages. GoCardless customers can also build the form directly into their checkout page without a re-direct.

  • Reduce form clutter – On our hosted electronic mandate forms we reduce form length by removing optional fields. GoCardless customers who have already gathered some or all of the required fields don't have to ask customers to enter this data again.

To find out more, visit our website.

Over 100,000 businesses use GoCardless to get paid on time. Learn more about how you can improve payment processing at your business today.

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