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Alternatives to cards across Europe

SOFORT

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Last editedJan 2020

SOFORT is an online direct payment method, which uses online banking to initiate instant bank transfers.

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Payment type Bank transfer
Description SOFORT is an online direct payment method, which uses online banking to initiate instant bank transfers. It is popular in countries such as Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium. The company was acquired by Klarna in 2014.
Currency € (Euro)
Key markets Germany, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Slovakia
Key fact More 35,000 shops use SOFORT to collect payments.
Payment use case eCommerce, One-off transactions
Benefits Real-time
Considerations Customers are directed away during the checkout flow. Designed for one-off payments.
Example merchants Skype, Footlocker, Eventbrite
Additional facts + figures
    On average, 3 million SOFORT transactions are made every month.

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