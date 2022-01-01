Who do I escalate my complaint to?

Australian organisations, or organisations collecting payments from customers in Australia via our International Payments service, that are dissatisfied with the response received from GoCardless may, if eligible, refer their complaint to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).

AFCA provides fair and independent financial services complaint resolution that is free to consumers.

Website: www.afca.org.au Email: info@afca.org.au

Telephone: 1800 931 678 (free call)

Postal Address: Australian Financial Complaints Authority, GPO Box 3, Melbourne VIC 3001[1]

How long do I have to submit my complaint to the AFCA?

In most cases, you will have two years to lodge a complaint after you have received a final response from GoCardless.

Notable exceptions

Complaints regarding the bank debit (Direct Debit) service provided by GoCardless should be escalated to the UK Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).

Website: www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk/ Email: complaint.info@financial-ombudsman.org.uk

Telephone: 0800 023 4567

Postal Address: FOS, Exchange Tower, Harbour Exchange Square, London, E14 9SR

How long do I have to submit my complaint to the FOS?

You may, if eligible, refer your complaint to the Financial Ombudsman Service, free of charge – but you must do so within six months of your final response from GoCardless.

If you do not refer your complaint in time, the Ombudsman will not have our permission to consider your complaint and so will only be able to do so in very limited circumstances (for example, if the Ombudsman believes that the delay was as a result of exceptional circumstances).

Further information about the Financial Ombudsman Service can be found here.