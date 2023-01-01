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What are key performance indicators (KPIs)?
What are key performance indicators (KPIs)?

Are you using key performance indicators (KPIs) effectively?

2 min read
Business Management
Indexation: what is it and how to calculate it
Indexation: what is it and how to calculate it

Here's what you need to know about indexation for companies

2 min read
Accountants
Insurable interest: what is it, and how does it work?
Insurable interest: what is it, and how does it work?

Find out what insurable interest is and how it works in real life

2 min read
Finance
What is an engagement letter?
What is an engagement letter?

Engagement letters formalize business agreements between two parties

2 min read
Accountants
What are drawings in accounting?
What are drawings in accounting?

Drawings in accounting are records of withdrawals by business owners

2 min read
Finance
What is a deferred tax asset?
What is a deferred tax asset?

Deferred tax assets are items that may be used for tax relief in the future

2 min read
Finance
What is a bank deposit slip?
What is a bank deposit slip?

Bank deposit slips confirm the account and amount of money you’re depositing

2 min read
Finance
What is counterparty risk?
What is counterparty risk?

Counterparty risk tells you if a party is likely to default on their obligations

2 min read
Finance
Fundamental analysis: a complete guide
Fundamental analysis: a complete guide

Make smarter investments using a fundamental analysis strategy

2 min read
Business Management
Financial Intermediaries: What are they and how do they work?
Financial Intermediaries: What are they and how do they work?

Find out what the benefits of financial intermediaries are in business

3 min read
Finance
Job Costing: What is it and how to calculate it?
Job Costing: What is it and how to calculate it?

Job costing can help businesses keep on track with a budget. Here’s how

2 min read
Accountants
What is a zero-based budget?
What is a zero-based budget?

Discover how a zero-based budget could boost business efficiency

2 min read
Accountants
What is time value of money?
What is time value of money?

Find out how time value of money can help you make better investments

2 min read
Accountants
What is intrinsic value?
What is intrinsic value?

Learn why intrinsic value is so important for investors

3 min read
Finance
Cost-Volume-Profit Analysis (CVP): A Complete Guide
Cost-Volume-Profit Analysis (CVP): A Complete Guide

Cost-volume-profit analysis helps you make sure you’re making money

2 min read
Accountants
What is a balloon payment?
What is a balloon payment?

Are balloon payments a good option for your business? Find out more

2 min read
Accountants
Hedge Accounting 101
Hedge Accounting 101

Reduce volatility in profit and loss statements using hedge accounting methods

2 min read
Accountants
What are debt securities?
What are debt securities?

Explore the features of debt securities with GoCardless

2 min read
Accountants
How to negotiate a low credit card rate
How to negotiate a low credit card rate

Learn how to reduce your credit card interest rates, right here

2 min read
Finance
How to negotiate a low credit card rate
How to negotiate a low credit card rate

Learn how to reduce your credit card interest rates, right here

2 min read
Finance
Call vs. put option: what’s the difference?
Call vs. put option: what’s the difference?

Understand when to buy a call option and when to sell a put option

2 min read
Finance
Bills of exchange: what are they and how do they work?
Bills of exchange: what are they and how do they work?

What is a bill of exchange, and what do they mean for your business?

2 min read
Regulations
Book value definition and how to calculate it
Book value definition and how to calculate it

Find out why a company's book value is so significant

2 min read
Accountants
What is the average-cost method?
What is the average-cost method?

Find out how the weighted average cost method works and how to use it

2 min read
Accountants

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