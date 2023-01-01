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What is econometrics?
What is econometrics?

Find out more about econometrics analysis and how it’s used

3 min read
Finance
What is crowdfunding?
What is crowdfunding?

How does crowdfunding work? Find out with GoCardless.

2 min read
Business Management
What is a SIC code?
What is a SIC code?

Explore the uses of company SIC codes with our definitive guide.

2 min read
Business Management
What is an unpresented cheque?
What is an unpresented cheque?

Unpresented cheques are cheques that have not yet been paid out by the bank

2 min read
Finance
What is vertical analysis?
What is vertical analysis?

Vertical analysis is a way of analysing your financial statements

2 min read
Accountants
What are accounting policies?
What are accounting policies?

Accounting policies dictate how to prepare financial statements

2 min read
Accountants
What is management accounting?
What is management accounting?

Management accounting is all about using accounting data to boost efficiency

2 min read
Accountants
How the acid test ratio helps small businesses
How the acid test ratio helps small businesses

Review the importance of the acid test ratio for small businesses and start-ups

2 min read
Accountants
Cash flow projection templates
Cash flow projection templates

Small business cash flow projection templates help to predict cash flow

2 min read
Business Management
What is a minimum viable product?
What is a minimum viable product?

MVP stands for minimum viable product, or the earliest version of your product

2 min read
Business Management
What is proof of concept (POC)?
What is proof of concept (POC)?

Proof of concept helps demonstrate the potential of your product

2 min read
Business Management
Budget templates for your business
Budget templates for your business

Business budget templates can help you keep track of your finances

2 min read
Business Management
What is comparative advantage theory?
What is comparative advantage theory?

Comparative advantage is attributed to David Ricardo. Learn more.

2 min read
Business Management
What is downsizing?
What is downsizing?

Explore the effects of downsizing with GoCardless, right here

2 min read
Business Management
How to calculate payroll: a complete guide
How to calculate payroll: a complete guide

Make payroll formulas easy with our guide to calculations

2 min read
Accountants
Earnings per share: what is it and how to calculate it
Earnings per share: what is it and how to calculate it

Discover what earnings per share means and how to calculate it

2 min read
Accountants
Accounting equation: a complete guide
Accounting equation: a complete guide

Keep your business books balanced using the accounting equation

3 min read
Accountants
Accounting period: a complete guide
Accounting period: a complete guide

Find out what an accounting period is and how it’s used in business

2 min read
Accountants
Single touch payroll: what is it, and how does it work?
Single touch payroll: what is it, and how does it work?

Is your business up to date with single touch payroll? Find out here

2 min read
Accountants
5 best free financial tools for business
5 best free financial tools for business

Discover our top 5 start-up business tools and what makes them so great

2 min read
Business Management
What is a unit trust?
What is a unit trust?

A unit trust is a form of open-ended group investment

2 min read
Finance
What is a credit sale?
What is a credit sale?

A credit sale is essentially a form of buy-now, pay-later sale

2 min read
Finance
What is a letter of credit?
What is a letter of credit?

A letter of credit is a guarantee of payment from a bank

2 min read
Finance
What is leverage ratio?
What is leverage ratio?

Find out how debt measures up with the leverage ratio

2 min read
Finance

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