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How does crowdfunding work? Find out with GoCardless.
Explore the uses of company SIC codes with our definitive guide.
Unpresented cheques are cheques that have not yet been paid out by the bank
Vertical analysis is a way of analysing your financial statements
Accounting policies dictate how to prepare financial statements
Management accounting is all about using accounting data to boost efficiency
Review the importance of the acid test ratio for small businesses and start-ups
Small business cash flow projection templates help to predict cash flow
MVP stands for minimum viable product, or the earliest version of your product
Proof of concept helps demonstrate the potential of your product
Business budget templates can help you keep track of your finances
Comparative advantage is attributed to David Ricardo. Learn more.
Explore the effects of downsizing with GoCardless, right here
Make payroll formulas easy with our guide to calculations
Discover what earnings per share means and how to calculate it
Keep your business books balanced using the accounting equation
Find out what an accounting period is and how it’s used in business
Is your business up to date with single touch payroll? Find out here
Discover our top 5 start-up business tools and what makes them so great
A credit sale is essentially a form of buy-now, pay-later sale
A letter of credit is a guarantee of payment from a bank