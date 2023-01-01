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Series F funding round was led by Bain Capital Ventures.
Gain insight into your business liquidity by calculating net working capital
How is operating income different from net income? Find out what qualifies
Learn the difference between accounts payable and notes payable in accounting.
It costs money to make money, which is where the matching principle comes in
Learn more about what ceteris paribus means in economics
Learn how to calculate aggregate demand, using all its components
The hurdle rate is a useful decision-making metric for any business owner
Discover the general ledger basics here to use in accounting
Make better sense of your business inventory using an ABC analysis
A checking account is an important part of everyday banking
Could a certificate of deposit be the right savings tool for you?
When expectation doesn’t meet reality, budget variance holds the key
Grow your business with our social media management tips
Create new customer service improvement strategies with our tips
Identify and mitigate risk factors with a business risk assessment
With remote work a growing trend, find out how to help your employees
Could a franchise model work for your business? Discover the pros and cons
Brand awareness is about raising awareness among your target audience
Business communication skills are about listening as much as talking
Inventory control charts tell you how much stock you have left
The operating expenses ratio is a key metric for your business.