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We’ve raised $95million to accelerate our investment in open banking
We’ve raised $95million to accelerate our investment in open banking

Series F funding round was led by Bain Capital Ventures.

2 min read
GoCardless
What is net working capital?
What is net working capital?

Gain insight into your business liquidity by calculating net working capital

2 min read
Finance
What is operating income?
What is operating income?

How is operating income different from net income? Find out what qualifies

2 min read
Finance
What is notes payable?
What is notes payable?

Learn the difference between accounts payable and notes payable in accounting.

2 min read
Accountants
What is the matching principle in accounting?
What is the matching principle in accounting?

It costs money to make money, which is where the matching principle comes in

2 min read
Accountants
What does ceteris paribus mean?
What does ceteris paribus mean?

Learn more about what ceteris paribus means in economics

2 min read
Finance
Aggregate demand
Aggregate demand

Learn how to calculate aggregate demand, using all its components

2 min read
Business Management
What is hurdle rate?
What is hurdle rate?

The hurdle rate is a useful decision-making metric for any business owner

2 min read
Accountants
What does general ledger mean?
What does general ledger mean?

Discover the general ledger basics here to use in accounting

3 min read
Accountants
What is ABC analysis?
What is ABC analysis?

Make better sense of your business inventory using an ABC analysis

2 min read
Accountants
What is a checking account?
What is a checking account?

A checking account is an important part of everyday banking

3 min read
Accountants
What is a certificate of deposit?
What is a certificate of deposit?

Could a certificate of deposit be the right savings tool for you?

2 min read
Accountants
What does budget variance mean?
What does budget variance mean?

When expectation doesn’t meet reality, budget variance holds the key

2 min read
Accountants
How to promote your business on social media
How to promote your business on social media

Grow your business with our social media management tips

2 min read
Business Management
Top 7 tips to improve customer service
Top 7 tips to improve customer service

Create new customer service improvement strategies with our tips

2 min read
Business Management
A guide to business risk assessment
A guide to business risk assessment

Identify and mitigate risk factors with a business risk assessment

2 min read
Business Management
What is accrued interest?
What is accrued interest?

Learn what accrued interest is and how to calculate it

2 min read
Finance
Top 9 tips to help employees working remotely
Top 9 tips to help employees working remotely

With remote work a growing trend, find out how to help your employees

2 min read
Business Management
What is a franchise?
What is a franchise?

Could a franchise model work for your business? Discover the pros and cons

2 min read
Business Management
Top 3 tips to improve your brand awareness
Top 3 tips to improve your brand awareness

Brand awareness is about raising awareness among your target audience

2 min read
Business Management
What is the market to book ratio?
What is the market to book ratio?

Find out how valuable your business looks

2 min read
Accountants
Top 4 business communication skills
Top 4 business communication skills

Business communication skills are about listening as much as talking

2 min read
Business Management
Understanding inventory control
Understanding inventory control

Inventory control charts tell you how much stock you have left

2 min read
Finance
What are operating expenses?
What are operating expenses?

The operating expenses ratio is a key metric for your business.

2 min read
Accountants

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GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.